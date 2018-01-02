Sonam Kapoor, Neha Dhupia prove that white-on-white is always classy when styled right

Sonam Kapoor and Neha Dhupia show us how to layer white-on-white. (Source: sonamkapoor, nehadhupia/ Instagram) Sonam Kapoor and Neha Dhupia show us how to layer white-on-white. (Source: sonamkapoor, nehadhupia/ Instagram)

Layering is always tricky, even celebs with a number of stylists meticulously working on their look get it wrong at times. But what’s even more difficult is to carry off an all-white look and more so if it’s a layered one. However, we always find inspiration when we look hard and this time we found it in the style diaries of Sonam Kapoor and Neha Dhupia.

The trend that can easily go wrong, was harnessed well by the two actors.

NEHA DHUPIA

Keeping it easy-breezy, Neha Dhupia chose to layer white-on-white with an outfit from Twelve AM: PM. She stepped out in a pleated shirt, which she teamed with high-waisted flared pants and a long cape from the same brand. The Dior shades and a sleek ponytail complemented her sophisticated outfit beautifully.

SONAM KAPOOR

Meanwhile, Kapoor was seen stepping out in an ivory ensemble at the opening ceremony of the Dubai International Film Festival. The actor wore a corset-fit gown with a pleated skirt from Ashi Studio and we think she looked simply elegant. Stylist and sister Rhea Kapoor added layers to the actor’s attire by teaming her gown with a sharp, long coat. We think she worked tone on tone like a pro!

What do you think about the actors’ looks? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

