Sonam Kapoor’s bold black jumpsuit that created all the controversy

Sonam’s bold black look! (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sonam’s bold black look! (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Popular for her impeccable style sense and fashion statement, Sonam Kapoor makes heads turn whenever she is seen at public events or social gatherings. With her daring fashion choices, she has stunned onlookers umpteen times and is also known as the “fashion icon” of the nation. The actress, however, was caught in a controversy for a bold black ensemble that she donned at a recent promotional event.

Wondering what the fiasco was all about? After stepping out in a contemporary colourful embroidered marvel for her cousin’s wedding in Abu Dhabi, Kapoor turned up the heat event at an event for a champagne brand where her choice of outfit was a Spring 2017 look from Russian fashion house Rasario Atelier.

The Neerja actress opted for a dramatic culotte length, ruffle shoulders jumpsuit with a deep plunging neckline. She complemented her outfit with a pair of matching pumps from Christian Louboutin and gold jewellery. Although not an easy outfit to carry, we think she worked it like a boss.

The 31-year-old faced backlash when a few unflattering pictures surfaced on social media and news websites. Expressing her disgust, she later tweeted: “Sexist nonsense. The photogs went out of their way to take these pics.. and frankly I don’t give a damn, I’m proud of my body!”

Addressing a leading news daily, she also wrote: “I was very comfortable in my outfit. I said a lot of pertinent things,but obv you guys rather report this!”

Here are the pictures from the event:

Laughing it out! (Source: File Photo) Laughing it out! (Source: File Photo)

Stunner! (Source: File Photo) Stunner! (Source: File Photo)

Panache! (Source: File Photo) Panache! (Source: File Photo)

Poise! (Source: File Photo) Poise! (Source: File Photo)

Here is a video that make-up and hair artist Namrata Soni shared on Instagram when Kapoor was posing for the shutterbugs:

