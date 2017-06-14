Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon: Style lessons for summer dressing

From L to R: Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora, and Sonam Kapoor. (Source: Instagram/sukritigrover, sonamkapoor, malaikaarorakhanofficial) From L to R: Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora, and Sonam Kapoor. (Source: Instagram/sukritigrover, sonamkapoor, malaikaarorakhanofficial)

Summer is all about flowy dresses and breezy silhouettes. It’s best to stay away from skinny jeans and jeggings during this time of the year to avoid skin infections. If inspiration is something you are looking for, then look no further because these celebs are good at keeping it casual and stylish. Recently, we spotted Malaika Arora, Sonam Kapoor and Kriti Sanon acing street style and here’s what you can learn from them.

Malaika Arora

The fashionista while hopping from one city to another showed us how to rock a shirt dress. The outfit by Rara Avis looked good on her. With hair in a top knot, she accessorised it with Tory Burch sandals and a Chloe sling bag.

Style lesson: If you aren’t sure about pairing a shirt dress with a belt, leave it as it is. And it’s preferable to pull your hair up in a ponytail or a bun.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor was seen in Delhi in a flowy dress from her fashion line Rheson. The actress styled the black ‘bulb’ print wrap dress with jeans from Bhane, black sneakers and a pair of statement earrings. Considering how hot it is in the Capital, she went for a braided updo and sunnies from Roberi and Fraud.

Style lesson: If feminine is not your style, then you can always add an extra edge by styling your flowy dresses with straight-fit jeans and sneakers.

Kriti Sanon

The Raabta actress who was recently seen on the judging panel for a model audition in Mumbai looked lovely in all-white separates from Chola by Sohaya. The tank top, sleeveless draped vest and wide-legged pants made for such a soothing sight. Layered necklaces from Bansri, a berry lip shade and soft curls complemented her look.

Style lesson: Wear as much as white in this heat and add some zing to it with colourful jewellery. You can never go wrong with it.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd