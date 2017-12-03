Sonam Kapoor makes polka dots fashionable once again in this chic outfit

Sonam Kapoor styles her polka dots top interestingly and we are loving it. (Source: rheakapoor/ Instagram) Sonam Kapoor styles her polka dots top interestingly and we are loving it. (Source: rheakapoor/ Instagram)

Love wearing polka dots? So do we, but this tricky fashion trend can easily go awry if not styled properly. However, it seems fashionista Sonam Kapoor has decided to play with the bubbly dots and add her Midas touch to the classic trend with sister and stylist Rhea Kapoor.

The Veere Di Wedding actor was recently spotted wearing a polka dot peplum top by George Keburia and we think she was reminiscent of the 90s when this classic style was the fad. We like the balloon sleeves and the collar detailing on her top, which up the ante of her outfit. However, what really caught our attention was the interesting modern twist she gave to her classic top. Teaming it with sharp black flared pants and pumps, stylist Rhea Kapoor made sure the attire could have easily been worn in a boardroom and we think the actor looked extremely elegant. Catch a glimpse of her style here.

Silver hoops from Mahesh Notandass Fine Jewellery and multiple rings from Anmol Jewellers accessorised the actor’s outfit nicely.

For the make-up, artist Shraddha Naik chose a dewy palette and we like how she kept it soft and subtle with a red lip adding a pop of colour to Kapoor’s attire. Hairstylist Hiral Bhatia deserves credit for preserving the vintage charm of the ensemble with a chic chignon that she styled Kapoor’s hair into.

We think that Sonam Kapoor’s outfit is definitely worth trying but what about you? Share your thoughts in the comments box below.

