Sonam Kapoor makes for a beautiful and fashionable bride in this magazine photo shoot, see pics

Sonam Kapoor in an Abu Jani, Sandeep Khosla creation. (Source: Express photo) Sonam Kapoor in an Abu Jani, Sandeep Khosla creation. (Source: Express photo)

The one thing that we know by now is that Sonam Kapoor makes for a gorgeous bride. Over the years, we have seen the high priestess of fashion walking down the runway confidently and elegantly in bridal avatars, mesmerising everyone while at it and this year, she gave us two distinct looks. The 32-year-old first spilled magic at Paris Haute Couture Week 2017 for Ralph and Russo’s Autumn Winter 2017/2018 couture collection in a jewel encrusted white peplum gown with a dramatic train, a beautiful sheer veil and a regal white headgear to match. The second time she wowed us in an Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla creation with intricate embroidered lehenga skirt and a Victorian era inspired blouse featuring a ruffled collar and billowy sheer sleeves.

Looks like Kapoor is not yet done with bridal fashion. On the latest cover of Harper’s Bazaar Bride, the Neerja actress takes on New York City in a royal blue Anita Dongre creation. Posing in front of the Brooklyn Bridge, she is seen wearing a cream-coloured kurta layered with an embroidered jacket, a statement ring by de Grisogono and ethnic earrings from Anita Dongre’s Pink City.

The issue, which covers 14 couturiers weaving their beautiful bridal tales, has quite a few interesting looks of the actor. For instance, take a look at this one in a lovely hot pink bridal lehenga with gotta patti work all over it, from Anita Dongre. The craftsmanship deserves all the attention but we are not a big fan of her make-up.

This is the only photo from the shoot where we don’t approve of the styling. The rest are gorgeous.

Scroll down to see more.

Kapoor is seen in a royal blue lehenga by Anita Dongre with a plunging neckline choli, featuring sheer cape style sleeves. She looks like a sultry beauty in muted make-up, windswept hair, a lovely statement ring by Anna Hu Haute Joaillerie and jhumkas by Anita Dongre’s Pink City.

Here, she is seen wearing a lovely powder blue sari with a jacket in the same colour, layered over it. We like the beautiful gold work on this one.

Millennial pink is the hottest thing right now, so a bridal wear without it would be incomplete. We like how she has worn the dupatta over her shoulder like a cape.

This one is perfect for a cocktail party with the Indo-Western elements at play. The strapless blue dress with a fitted bodice and a full-skirt with desi gotta patti work all over it looks lovely on her.

Which look do you like the most?

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd