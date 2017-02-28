Sonam Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Raveena Tandon: The trio weave some sari magic in style

Raveena Tandon (L), Sonam Kapoor (C) and Madhuri Dixit chose to go the ethnic way but their saris and the styling was unique to them. (Source: Instagram) Raveena Tandon (L), Sonam Kapoor (C) and Madhuri Dixit chose to go the ethnic way but their saris and the styling was unique to them. (Source: Instagram)

There’s absolutely no room for argument when we say that Indian women look their best in a sari. Even though our Bollywood celebs experiment on the fashion front, keeping pace with the latest trends, we hardly get to spot them in the six-yard wonder. It’s mostly wedding soirees where you can catch a glimpse of them in ethnic wear, with a few exceptions of course, when they sport one for promotional events.

Recently, it was Kangana Ranaut who went the ethnic way during Rangoon promotions and we just couldn’t get our eyes off her. Joining her in the league now are Sonam Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and Raveena Tandon.

As part of her brand ambassadorial duties for a jewellery brand, Sonam Kapoor attended an event in Dubai and as usual, she did it in style. The actress was spotted in a gorgeous sari by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. We feel the pale green and white fringe sari is fun and elegant at the same time. It sure does have a modern vibe to it. Trust our very own Bollywood fashionista to add an interesting twist to it. She styled her look to perfection with jewellery from Kalyan Jewellers, glitter eyeliner and a gorgeous pink lip shade.

Meanwhile, Raveena Tandon went the desi way in a beautiful grey checkered sari by Anavila, which she paired with a patterned linen blouse and red flowers in her bun. Silver jhumkas was all she accessorised her look with and we think she looked gorgeous.

Then there’s Madhuri Dixit who supported the handloom movement with a summery coral handwoven linen sari by Anavila. The actress who was spotted at an UNICEF event styled her look with understated gold jewellery and a bindi. Lovely!

Which look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

