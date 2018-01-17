Sonam Kapoor is making us lust after an all-pink wardrobe in these outfits

Sonam Kapoor takes style up a notch in gorgeous hues of pink. (Source: namratasoni/ Instagram) Sonam Kapoor takes style up a notch in gorgeous hues of pink. (Source: namratasoni/ Instagram)

Pink has been a favourite of fashionistas for as long as we can remember. Be it the soothing hues of pastel pink or the flirtatious hot pink, the millennial colour is much coveted. Though we adore the colour but wearing it right can be tricky. However, Sonam Kapoor just showed us how to nail the different shades of the colour in one outfit recently, when she stepped out in a pastel pink attire.

The actor who was in Geneva, wore a Bouguessa pantsuit for an event. Stylist and sister Rhea Kapoor paired her double-breasted blazer with cropped flared pants and a long overcoat in the same colour.

Adding a more depth to the hue with shoulder-grazing hot pink earrings and a vintage element with plum-coloured suede boots, Rhea made sure that the actor was dressed to kill.

A round of applause to make-up artist Namrata Soni, who gave the actor beautiful dewy tones and a deep plum lip to set off the colour of her suit nicely. Check out the pics here.

Opting for another pink outfit, Sonam gave us a glamorous look this time. She was decked in a Viktor and Rolf gown and we like the off-shoulder number with a satin bodice and tulle skirt. Rhea accessorised the actor with ear cuffs from Repossi, which we think was an elegant choice.

As much as we like the outfit, the actor’s make-up was a winner this time. With smokey eyes, a pale pink lip and a dewy blush, Soni made sure the actor looked glamorous. Sonam rounded out the look with a neat chignon.

We love both the looks of the actor, and really can’t decide on which one is a favourite. What about you? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd