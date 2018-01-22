PadMan promotions: Sonam Kapoor looks like a warrior princess in this zari cord tie-up kurta set

Sonam Kapoor is giving us some major fashion goals while promoting her upcoming film ‘PadMan’. (Source: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram) Sonam Kapoor is giving us some major fashion goals while promoting her upcoming film ‘PadMan’. (Source: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)

When it comes to giving a quirky twist to traditional attires there are very only few who can nail it, and way ahead in that list is none other than Sonam Kapoor. After stunning us with an off-shoulder corset-styled top and knee-high pants at the recently concluded Filmfare Awards, she is giving us some major fashion goals (yet again) with her recent appearance for her upcoming film, PadMan. The Neerja actor, who is busy promoting her upcoming film, was spotted wearing a zari cord tie-up kurta set from Rimzim Dadu.

It is a kurta set, all right but Kapoor, as it is well-known, hardly plays it safe. We really like the way the grey zari cord has been styled. Emerging from the sleeves, it gives an illusion of a dupatta and also resembles an armour owing to the way it is tied. With her hair neatly tied in a plait, Kapoor looks fierce.

In order to avoid a clash with the Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor-starrer Padmaavat, the release date of Akshay Kumar’s PadMan has been postponed from January 25 to February 9. But that has clearly not dampened Kapoor’s spirit. “Our release date may have moved but my excitement is only increasing! I can’t wait for Pad Man to hit the big screen on 9th February,” she wrote, sharing the pictures.

Check out the pictures here.

Styled by sister Rhea Kapoor, we also love the striped ankle-length trousers and the nude lip colour. Nailing the fierce look, she accessorised the outfit with a pair of lovely metallic earrings. Standing tall in her Jimmy Choo plums, Kapoor looks nothing short of a warrior princess.

In the past too she has given interesting twists to saris. Check these out.

Sonam Kapoor in a Hemang Agrawal sari while promoting ‘PadMan’. Sonam Kapoor in a Hemang Agrawal sari while promoting ‘PadMan’.

Kapoor looked gorgeous in a double-pallu sari.

And, of course, she had nailed the sari-pant look.

And had shown the lesser mortals how to rock the sari with a jacket.

