Sonam Kapoor looks like a regal princess in Shehla Khan outfits for this cover shoot

Sonam Kapoor stuns in Shehla Khan. (Source: Instagram/Namrata Soni) Sonam Kapoor stuns in Shehla Khan. (Source: Instagram/Namrata Soni)

She is the quintessential fashionista of Bollywood. At a time when stepping out in designer couture at movie promotions and appearances wasn’t really a big thing, Sonam Kapoor made heads turn in fashionable outfits while always being on trend or for that matter, even creating trends of her own. Soon after, other Bollywood celebs followed. Even Kareena Kapoor Khan confessed on Koffee with Karan that she feels Sonam is the most fashionable celeb in B-Town.

Continuing with her fashionable streak, the Neerja actress appeared for a cover shoot with a leading magazine. Like always, Kapoor looked like a million bucks! In a video shared by her make-up and hair artist Namrata Soni on Instagram, the actress is seen in beautiful outfits by friend and designer Shehla Khan. We especially love this one outfit in blush pink with marsala embroidery all over. The fitted bodice with the flared pants and a cape is totally drool-worthy and of course, Kapoor oozes oomph in it. A nice touch of Parisian chic there.

Our second favourite is the one where she’s seen wearing a crossover crop top with an ankle-grazing train and a pair of black wide-legged trousers. We like the styling here, complete with the black choker and a gorgeous top bun. Very chic, we say. We also noticed, how for the shoot, the actress wore a black lehenga with a sheer dupatta, which is similar to the one she wore to Cannes 2013.

