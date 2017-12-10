Only Sonam Kapoor can pull off this quirky white shirt like a diva, nailing three trends in one go

Sonam Kapoor steps into the airport like a diva in this monochrome outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sonam Kapoor steps into the airport like a diva in this monochrome outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

There is no taking it easy when it comes to fashion for Sonam Kapoor. Be it showing us a classy way of wearing polka dots or styling a Victorian-era corset gown fashionably, Kapoor has been on a roll lately.

Recently, the fashionista was spotted at the airport in a striking outfit and we think she carried it off like a diva. Anyone else and it would probably trigger a photoshop battle or caption contest. The actor donned a monochrome outfit and there was nothing boring about her black and white ensemble. She chose to go with a high and low top, which had balloon sleeves that added a regal look to her attire. Another interesting element was the bib-detailing on her blouse. The actor packed a powerful punch of drama in her billowing top and made sure she was hard to miss.

Pairing her top with basic black leggings and boots, she balanced out her attire nicely.

We think the bold red lips and a chic pair of round shades that the Veere Di Wedding actor chose were a cool addition and complemented her outfit well.

Sonam Kapoor knows all the classy ways to wear the most adventurous of outfits and we think this time too the actor’s style quotient was on point.

What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comments’ section below.

