Sonam Kapoor knows how to give #OOTD goals and it’s drool-worthy

We have said this earlier and we will say it again, “we love Sonam Kapoor’s flawless sense of style”! Every time this Bollywood beauty makes an appearance, she inspires us to step out of the box and think of innovative ways to style our outfits. Recently, the Neerja actor gave us two #OOTD looks and we just can’t keep calm. The first one is pretty simple where she is seen wearing a midi dress from her clothing brand Rheson while on her way to Delhi for the shooting of her next film Veere Di Wedding.

The ‘Hardcore 50’s Dress’ from their Emoji collection has cool avocado prints all over it and we think it’s perfect for any sort of casual outing. She styled it with a black jacket, a pair of matching moccasins and a Chanel bag.

Now, we would have never thought of layering it with a similar style jacket, but coupled with the matching shoes, it looked good. She kept her make-up minimal and pulled up her hair into a simple ponytail.

But it’s her Gucci outfit which has our undivided attention. For an event in Mumbai, Kapoor stepped out looking like a star in a monster embellished dress from Gucci’s Pre-Fall 2017 collection. What we love is how she styled her outfit with the pink floral collar.

Trust her to work out an unusual accessory! Her red ankle strap heels and her smart black Gucci bag look equally good with the outfit. The same goes for her beautifully tousled hair and muted make-up.

Isn’t she amazing? Which look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

