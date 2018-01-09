Sonam Kapoor keeps her layering game on point as she sashays down the airport

Sonam Kapoor keeps her airport style game on point. (Source: File Photo) Sonam Kapoor keeps her airport style game on point. (Source: File Photo)

We have two words for Sonam Kapoor’s airport fashion – stylish and comfortable. Whenever the fashionista heads to the airport, she always manages to give us some serious styling tips. Be it nailing tone-on-tone, mixing western with ethnic wear or giving the classic white shirt a grand makeover, the Neerja‘s actor knows how to take her fashion game a notch higher.

Recently, the actor, who was spotted at the Mumbai airport en route to Kolkata, was seen in a blue and grey dress with a striped ruffle detailing on the hem, from Rina Singh’s label, Eka. She layered the dress with a longline grey jacket featuring floral motifs — beautifully blending contemporary and ethnic wear. While her dress gave it a modern touch, the jacket looked more ethnic.

Kapoor accessorised the ensemble with a pair of light blue brogues, which created a pleasant contrast with the subtle colours of the outfit and carried a neutral pink oversized bag by Gucci. She teamed her attire with a couple of silver rings and a pair of danglers from Minerali Store.

Take a look:

Apart from her dress, Kapoor’s hairdo and make-up were equally note-worthy. She styled her hair in a braided bun and rounded off her look with winged eyes, a little blush on the cheeks and soft pink lips.

We would love to try out Kapoor’s look but what about you? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd