Sonam Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan party in style and give weekend party goals

Sonam Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan: Whose look do you prefer? (Source: therealkarismakapoor/ Instagram) Sonam Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan: Whose look do you prefer? (Source: therealkarismakapoor/ Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor, who were quite busy with Veere Di Wedding promotions, finally took a breather the night before the film’s release as they were spotted partying at Ritesh Sidhwani’s house. The ladies were also accompanied by Karisma Kapoor and all them were seen giving party wear goals in stunning outfits.

ALSO READ| ‘Veere Di Wedding’ promotions: Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor nail summer fashion in easy-breezy outfits

Kareena donned a pink-shaded Sandro Paris midi-length dress featuring a pleated skirt and a tie detail in the waist. She accessorised her outfit with a black sling bag and a statement watch. We love the colour of her outfit and Khan looked lovely in it too. A nude make-up shade with pink lips and a neat ponytail rounded off her look.

Sonam, on the other hand, was seen in a black Stella McCartney maxi dress featuring a plunging neckline. Accessorising her outfit with a set of bracelet and choker, she gave finishing touches to her look with a dewy sheen, kohled eyes and soft wavy hairdo.

ALSO READ| Veere Di Wedding promotions: Kareena Kapoor Khan stuns in trendy casuals, Sonam Kapoor opts for fusion wear

Like Sonam, Karisma too opted for maxi dress that had stars printed all over it. The Marmar Halim dress had a V-neckline, sleeves and was cinched at the waist. Curated by stylist Esha Amiin, she accessorised Karisma’s outfit with a black sling bag. A dewy make-up palette with coral lips, well-defined eyes and a textured hairdo completed her look.

What do you think about the actors’ looks? Let u know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd