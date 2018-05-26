Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor and more: Best airport looks of the week (May 20 – May 26)

The summer season may have brought a downpour of sweltering heat, but Bollywood celebrities know how to keep it cool with their airport outfits. It may seem easy to pick an ensemble for travelling, things can completely go out of control if overdone. From Kareena Kapoor Khan’s casual t-shirt and jeans combo to Sonam Kapoor’s over sized shirt, we can always rely on these Bollywood divas to inspire us with their travel style, well almost.
Here is a roundup on some of the interesting airport looks this week that caught our attention. If you are wondering how to blend casual with style, check out these looks for some summery inspiration.
Sonam Kapoor
Be it casual dresses or all that glam, Sonam Kapoor is one celebrity, who knows how to give an interesting twist to the basics. Recently, the Veere Di Wedding actor was spotted along with her husband Anand Ahuja in casual outfits that seemed perfect for this season. Kapoor picked an oversized, extra-long white shirt from Jil Sander and paired it with a pair of Bhane olive green pants. Rounding off the look with a Bottega Veneta bag and black loafers, we love how the 32-year-old kept it casual with a pair of black slip-on shoes.
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Casual or traditional, Kareena Kapoor Khan seldom disappoints fashion aficionados. For her airport look, the actor opted for a black denim and cap to pair with a T-shirt. What caught our attention was the Khan’s #NotAChickFlick top that surely turned some heads. We love how the actor rounded off her outfit with a pair of sneakers along with a cap.
Neha Dhupia
Newlywed Neha Dhupia picked soft pastels to beat the heat this summer season. The 37-year-old stepped out in a soft lime green kurta paired with white palazzo pants from Anavila. With minimal make-up, Dhupia kept it casual by rounding off her look with a pair of round sunnies.
Swara Bhasker
Sporting the #NotAChickFlick top, Swara Bhasker was all set to keep it comfy in the summers. Pairing the quirky printed T-shirt with a checkered mini-skirt, we love how she paired it with a matching long jacket to maintain consistency. Keeping the colours neutral and subtle, we love how she rounded off her look with a pair of sunglasses.
Malaika Arora
Giving us some lessons in how to keep it casual yet chic, the gorgeous Malaika Arora was spotted wearing a black sleeveless jumpsuit along with a pair of white pointed toe boots. Giving the classic black-and-white combination a glamorous twist, we love how she added colour with a dash of red on the lips and a pair of black wayfarers.
Planning to travel somewhere? Whose look would you like to recreate? Let us know in the comments below.
