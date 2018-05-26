Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor and more: Best airport looks of the week (May 20 – May 26)

From Sonam Kapoor to Kareen Kapoor Khan, here’s a roundup of the best airport looks of the week. (Designed by Rajan Sharma) From Sonam Kapoor to Kareen Kapoor Khan, here’s a roundup of the best airport looks of the week. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

The summer season may have brought a downpour of sweltering heat, but Bollywood celebrities know how to keep it cool with their airport outfits. It may seem easy to pick an ensemble for travelling, things can completely go out of control if overdone. From Kareena Kapoor Khan’s casual t-shirt and jeans combo to Sonam Kapoor’s over sized shirt, we can always rely on these Bollywood divas to inspire us with their travel style, well almost.

Here is a roundup on some of the interesting airport looks this week that caught our attention. If you are wondering how to blend casual with style, check out these looks for some summery inspiration.

Sonam Kapoor

Be it casual dresses or all that glam, Sonam Kapoor is one celebrity, who knows how to give an interesting twist to the basics. Recently, the Veere Di Wedding actor was spotted along with her husband Anand Ahuja in casual outfits that seemed perfect for this season. Kapoor picked an oversized, extra-long white shirt from Jil Sander and paired it with a pair of Bhane olive green pants. Rounding off the look with a Bottega Veneta bag and black loafers, we love how the 32-year-old kept it casual with a pair of black slip-on shoes.

Sonam Kapoor clicked in Mumbai. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sonam Kapoor clicked in Mumbai. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sonam Kapoor kept it cool in an oversized Jil Sander shirt. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sonam Kapoor kept it cool in an oversized Jil Sander shirt. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sonam Kapoor complemented her look with a Bottega Veneta bag. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sonam Kapoor complemented her look with a Bottega Veneta bag. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Casual or traditional, Kareena Kapoor Khan seldom disappoints fashion aficionados. For her airport look, the actor opted for a black denim and cap to pair with a T-shirt. What caught our attention was the Khan’s #NotAChickFlick top that surely turned some heads. We love how the actor rounded off her outfit with a pair of sneakers along with a cap.

Neha Dhupia

Newlywed Neha Dhupia picked soft pastels to beat the heat this summer season. The 37-year-old stepped out in a soft lime green kurta paired with white palazzo pants from Anavila. With minimal make-up, Dhupia kept it casual by rounding off her look with a pair of round sunnies.

Neha Dhupia was clicked at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Neha Dhupia was clicked at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Neha Dhupia wore an Anavila kurta with palazzo pants. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Neha Dhupia wore an Anavila kurta with palazzo pants. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Swara Bhasker

Sporting the #NotAChickFlick top, Swara Bhasker was all set to keep it comfy in the summers. Pairing the quirky printed T-shirt with a checkered mini-skirt, we love how she paired it with a matching long jacket to maintain consistency. Keeping the colours neutral and subtle, we love how she rounded off her look with a pair of sunglasses.

Malaika Arora

Giving us some lessons in how to keep it casual yet chic, the gorgeous Malaika Arora was spotted wearing a black sleeveless jumpsuit along with a pair of white pointed toe boots. Giving the classic black-and-white combination a glamorous twist, we love how she added colour with a dash of red on the lips and a pair of black wayfarers.

Malaika Arora was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Malaika Arora was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Malaika Arora stepped out in a sleeveless black jumpsuit. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Malaika Arora stepped out in a sleeveless black jumpsuit. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Planning to travel somewhere? Whose look would you like to recreate? Let us know in the comments below.

