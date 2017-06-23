Sonam Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Twinkle Khanna: When celebs gave the humble sari a modern touch

From L to R: Twinkle Khanna, Sonam Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut redefining Indian wear. (Source: Varinder Chawla and Instagram) From L to R: Twinkle Khanna, Sonam Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut redefining Indian wear. (Source: Varinder Chawla and Instagram)

In the fashion world, the humble sari has always intrigued designers. From Anavila, Sabyasachi, Manish Malhotra to Anita Dongre, Anamika Khanna and Raw Mango, the experts have always tried to play around with fabric and style and it has been a wonderful journey for both the designers and fashion enthusiasts like us.

The best part is that these experiments are not limited to the runway alone. Over the years, we have seen Bollywood celebs trying out different looks. We still remember how thrilled we were when we first saw Nimrat Kaur, Shruti Haasan and Mini Mathur trying out the belted sari look. It was bold and feminine, all at once. This year too, we saw a couple of celebs adding a modern touch to the six-yard wonder. Take a look.

Sonam Kapoor

At Cannes 2017, the Neerja actress stunned onlookers in a prismatic sari by Canadian-born designers Mriga Kapadiya and Amrit Kumar. The unicorn hued beauty from the designer duo’s label NorBlack NorWhite was refreshing and that unusual pairing with the cropped sporty white blouse is something we would have never thought of. She even accessorised it well with modern geometrical jewellery from Lynn Ban.

In February, she donned another interesting look when she stepped out in an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla sari with fringes on the hem, pallu and blouse. The pale green sari is pure fun and elegant. We love how she styled it with Kundan and emerald chandelier style earrings by Kalyan Jewellers.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut in Swati and Sunaina. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kangana Ranaut in Swati and Sunaina. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The Rangoon actress gave an interesting twist to the traditional sari with a cold-shoulder blouse with ruffled sleeves. We love how she styled the summery cotton count muslin sari with golden motifs and border by design duo Swati and Sunaina. The actor accessorised it with ballerina shoes and we say it’s quite refreshing. Her entire look had a quirky element to it.

Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle Khanna in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Twinkle Khanna in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Twinkle Khanna, elegance personified, is always a delight to spot on the red carpet. We were a little surprised to see her wearing the same sari as Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla sari as Sonam Kapoor at an event in Mumbai. The beauty wore it with a blouse with a pearl neck, beautiful soft curls, gorgeous smokey eyes and diamond earrings.

Shilpa Shetty

This lady has mastered the art of carrying Indian wear, or for that matter, fusion wear too. This year at an award function, Shetty pulled off a glam look in a metallic corset detail upcycled Banarasi sari gown by designer Amit Aggarwal. The one-shoulder gown with a side train which she wore with silver jewellery from Silver Streak and metallic sandals looked lovely on her.

Sridevi

The MOM actress was seen in a lavender silk satin sari by Manish Malhotra which she paired with a dull grey cape style blouse. Very unusual way to wear a sari but she carried it well.

