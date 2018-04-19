BFFs Sonam Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez show us two great ways to nail summer party wear

Sonam Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez opt for bright colours this summer season. (Source: namratasoni/Instagram) Sonam Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez opt for bright colours this summer season. (Source: namratasoni/Instagram)

Forget your little black dress, this year it’s about adding bright hues and bold colours to your party outfit. And who better than our B-town fashionistas to take cues from? Recently, we spotted BFFs Sonam Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez giving some serious party wear goals for the summer. Let’s take a look.

Sonam Kapoor

Kapoor, who recently kickstarted the Veere Di Wedding promotions, was seen in a bright purple coloured, quirky printed jumpsuit from Rheson. It featured a V-neckline with a wrap-over bodice, three-quarter sleeves and dhoti-styled trousers. The outfit was further teamed with a black leather belt that helped break the monotony of the outfit. Besides, she paired it with oversized gold earrings that added an interesting element to the look. Black pumps and a matching sling bag rounded off her look.

Going by how bright the outfit is, make-up artist and hairstylist Namrata Soni cleverly chose to opt for a neutral palette with glossy lips and hair tied in a top knot bun.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Fernandez, who was spotted attending another event looked stunning in a red strappy, satin dress from Lola by Suman Bhat. The mid-length number was cinched at the waist with a matching tie-detail. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, she kept her accessories minimal with a pair of gold studs and strappy heels. The outfit was simple but had an elegant touch to it.

Jacqueline Fernandez in a red dress from Lola by Suman B.

Make-up artist and hairstylist Shaan Muttathil gave just the perfect finishing touch to her look with nude make-up, a little blush on the cheeks, dark smokey eyes, pink lips and soft wavy hair.

Whose look would you like to recreate? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd