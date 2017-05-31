Sonam Kapoor is the ultimate Gucci glam babe on the cover of this fashion magazine

Sonam Kapoor in an Elie Saab gown at Cannes 2017. (Source: File photo) Sonam Kapoor in an Elie Saab gown at Cannes 2017. (Source: File photo)

After her appearance at Cannes 2017, which was a healthy mix of elegance and quirky, Sonam Kapoor got our hopes really high. Naturally, we were excited to see her travel style as well on her way back to India and the fashion diva didn’t disappoint us. Looking super chic in cool separates from Chloe’s Spring 2017 collection, the Neerja actress paired it well with white Puma sneakers.

Continuing her fashionable streak, Kapoor is now the June cover girl for Vogue in an ultra glam and sensual avatar. Styled by the talented fashion editor and stylist, Anaita Shroff Adajania, Kapoor looks ready for the ramp in this beautiful printed shirt and a gorgeous Gucci denim jacket replete with gold studs on the collar and lapels and lovely bird embroidery on either side. We say she nails powerful and subtle with just one look!

What’s commendable is her make-up by Subhash Vagal and how sensual she looks with highlighted cheekbones, boldly defined eyebrows, smokey eyes and well-defined nude lips. Her messy hairstyle adds depth to her look – a round of applause for Gabriel Georgiou. This is a very different look for the actress, and it’s one that definitely suits her.

In the issue, the actress is going to spill the beans on her French Riviera shenanigans. She clearly looks super excited with this shoot as she recently shared the cover of the magazine on Instagram, not once, not twice, but thrice with different captions.

One caption read, “I have always believed that fashion was not only to make women more beautiful, but also to reassure them, give them confidence.” — Yves Saint Laurent. Most probably my best cover yet! Thanks my darling @anaitashroffadajania for always doing your best with me.. love you tons and tons.”

She also got emotional and expressed her feelings saying, “What a trip working with you @signe_vilstrup being photographed by you makes me feel so darn sexy. Thanks for seeing me like this and showing me sensuality is a state of mind and not what you wear! Lovely working with you @georgiougabriel for the first time! Hope to work with you more often! And @subbu28 you genius, thank you for making me look so different and yet beautiful!”

What do you think about her cover shoot? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd