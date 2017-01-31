Sonam Kapoor in this denim sari by Masaba Gupta is the epitome of quirky-cool

Sonam Kapoor made heads turn in a recycled Levi’s sari. (Source: Instagram/Rhea Kapoor) Sonam Kapoor made heads turn in a recycled Levi’s sari. (Source: Instagram/Rhea Kapoor)

Sonam Kapoor is known to make dramatic fashion statements. The lady can wear anything from a lehenga-choli with beautifully ornated silhouettes to a simple LBD and still rock it. This time around the Neerja actress tried her hands at giving a lovely twist to the sari look. The last time we saw her trying to do so was at the 69th Cannes Film Festival where she rightfully piqued everybody’s interest and got people talking as she stepped out in a painstakingly-sewn sari by Indian designer Rimzim Dadu. Remember?

Fashionista Sonam Kapoor turned up the heat in a metallic structured black and blue sari by designer Rimzim Dadu at the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival. With hair in a bun, the actor finished out her look with Suhani Pittie earrings and fuchsia lips. (Photo: AP) Fashionista Sonam Kapoor turned up the heat in a metallic structured black and blue sari by designer Rimzim Dadu at the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival. With hair in a bun, the actor finished out her look with Suhani Pittie earrings and fuchsia lips. (Photo: AP)

Kapoor turned up the level of quirk in a beautiful denim sari by Masaba Gupta. The look had a modern vibe to it, perfect for an evening stroll through the streets of uptown Paris, we say. Now, who would have thought of recycling an old pair of Levi’s into a sari dream but when two experts, Rhea Kapoor and Masaba Gupta join hands, it’s not something unattainable. We are completely floored by the ingenuity of this creation complete with the drapes and pallu on the high-waisted pants. And pairing it with the high neck collared crop top is pure genius. Her look was complemented with a tan coloured belt and matching shoes, statement hoops from Misho, and gold accessories from the Minerali Store.

Careful not to divert attention from her outfit, Kapoor styled her hair in a loose bun and for her make-up, she opted to take the nude route with just a hint of blush on her cheeks and a soft pink for her lips.

We think it’s a pretty cool way to wear a sari. What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd