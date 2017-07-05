Sonam Kapoor goes floral in this lovely Dolce and Gabbana

Sonam Kapoor shows us the way how to keep things simple yet chic in this Dolce and Gabbana floral dress. (Source: lovinghautecouture/Instagram) Sonam Kapoor shows us the way how to keep things simple yet chic in this Dolce and Gabbana floral dress. (Source: lovinghautecouture/Instagram)

When it comes to Bollywood fashion, there is no beating Sonam Kapoor. The Neerja actress was instrumental in changing the fashion game in the Indian film industry and keeps on impressing us with her impeccable sartorial choices. The actress, who recently walked the ramp for Ralph and Russo in the ongoing Paris Haute Couture Week, looked lovely in one of her most recent appearances where she was spotted wearing a beautiful pink and green Dolce and Gabbana floral dress. Far removed from the dramatic Ralph and Russo gown the actress was seen wearing earlier, the peasant-sleeved floral dress clinched at the waist is perfect summer wear.

Complementing the fresh floral look, the actress kept her make up minimal with just a dash on pink on her lips. A true fashionista, Kapoor accentuated the look by accessorising it just right. We love how she refused to play it safe and wore golden danglers with the dress. We also heart the black box purse the actress can be seen carrying. With her hair neatly tied, Kapoor is leading the way on how to keep things simple yet chic.

The actress, who was the showstopper for Ralph and Russo’s Autumn Winter 2017/2018 couture for the designers’ bridal collection at the fashion event., wowed the fashion critics with her previous two appearances. While walking the ramp, the actress looked ethereal in a dramatic white gown draped in the jewel encrusted gown. Kapoor pulled off the dramatic train, the regal headgear and the veil remarkably well. She looked royal indeed as onlookers gazed in wonder.

For her second appearance, the actress was spotted wearing a pink ruffled gown by the same label. The look was fun and the actress looked gorgeous.

