PadMan Promotions: Sonam Kapoor has a cool code to amp up basic formals

Sonam Kapoor makes a strong style statement in butterfly sleeves during PadMan promotions. (Source: rheakapoor/Instagram) Sonam Kapoor makes a strong style statement in butterfly sleeves during PadMan promotions. (Source: rheakapoor/Instagram)

With Sonam Kapoor busy with the promotions of her upcoming movie PadMan, we’ve been keenly following her choice of attire, and one can’t help but notice a trend. Undoubtedly, one of the most fashion conscious women of Bollywood, Kapoor has brought in the trend of statement sleeves to amp up a simple outfit, and we love it. If her looks so far are anything to go by, we are excited to see the experiments that the connoisseur will dish out next.

Recently, the actor stepped out in a basic monochrome ensemble, with a sharp white shirt tucked into black tapered pants. While this is an everyday formal look for most, Kapoor upped the ante with gorgeous butterfly sleeves over the regular full-sleeves. This not only gave a voluminous look to the actor but also gave out a fiercely powerful vibe. Talk about taking power outfits a notch higher!

Stylist Rhea Kapoor kept the accessories to a minimum with just a pair of square earrings and a thin ring. Catch a glimpse here.

The Veere Di Wedding actor rounded out her look with nude make-up, soft lips and a sleek ponytail.

It is not the first time the actor has played up the sleeves against a basic outfit. Only a few weeks ago, we saw her sporting bouffant sleeves that padded up her shoulders and were super chic for an androgynous style statement.

Rocking monochromes again, this time the actor picked balloon sleeves and we think she looked attractive.

Sonam Kapoor really worked this balloon-sleeved shirt with a bib-like detailing, when she was spotted at the airport earlier. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sonam Kapoor really worked this balloon-sleeved shirt with a bib-like detailing, when she was spotted at the airport earlier. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

We can’t wait to experiment with butterfly sleeves! What about you? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd