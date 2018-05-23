Sonam Kapoor smoulders in a tutu dress on this magazine cover; see pics

Sonam Kapoor looks gorgeous in a Ronald van der Kemp outfit on the cover of this magazine. (Source: File Photo) Sonam Kapoor looks gorgeous in a Ronald van der Kemp outfit on the cover of this magazine. (Source: File Photo)

Sonam Kapoor, who is on a promotional spree for her upcoming movie, Veere Di Wedding has been giving us some serious style goals. Right from her olive green velvet number from Erdem to her metallic skirt-blazer combo teamed with sneakers, most of her looks are unconventional and ultra-chic.

Continuing her fabulous sartorial streak, the actor recently appeared on the cover of Femina magazine’s June issue. Wearing a black tutu dress featuring dramatic sleeves from Dutch fashion designer Ronald van der Kemp, Kapoor smouldered in this playful number. Stylists Chandini Wahbi and Abhilasha Devnani accessorised her attire with a couple of diamond rings from Renu Oberoi.

We also love the refreshing make-up look that make-up artist Arti Nayar rounded off with – light smokey eyes and nude pink lips. Hairstylist Hiral Bhatia styled her hair in soft waves.

Apart from the cover photos, the inside pictures are equally amazing. The Neerja actor has been spotted donning a mermaid-scale style powder blue outfit teamed with a denim jacket casually worn over the shoulder. A pair of studded earrings, and a black leather bag complemened her outfit while, light smokey eyes and soft curls added a touch of glamour.

For another look, she was seen wearing a metallic V-neck gown paired with a black leather, crop jacket. Diamond earrings and rings completed her look.

What do you think of Kapoor’s look on the magazine cover? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd