Sonam Kapoor quirked up her pantsuit with bright, bold colours and we love it!

Sonam Kapoor never seems to shy away from experimenting and coming up with stunning looks.

From chic to glitzy or even ethnic, Sonam Kapoor has managed to retain her status as the undisputed queen of fashion with her unique styling. The Neerja actor adds a stroke of quirk and freshness to anything she wears and manages to steal the show as an absolute diva. Even though she was her usual trendy self at the airport in a sari-pant fusion from her clothing line Rheson, Sonam managed to grab eyeballs by opting for a colourful outfit at the Condé Nast Traveller India Hot Tables in association with Nirav Modi.

While she has worn pantsuits earlier too, Sonam decided to go the road less travelled this time around and opted for colours like bright yellow, bubble pink and red! Styled by sister Rhea Kapoor, Sonam donned an open-collar knitwear yellow and red jacket that she wore over a turtle-neck, full sleeved bubblegum pink top seemingly attached to red straight-fit pants, all of which was by Zoe Champion Knitwear. See pictures.

She opted to carry a Lineas clutch made of lucite by L’AFSHAR and accessorised it with pink-studded earrings by Minawala jewellers. She chose minimal make-up to go with the look – with just a tinge of gloss on her lips – and wore white pumps to complete her fashion turnout.

In an industry which is constantly scanned by hawk-eyed fashion experts, Sonam seems to have stood her ground by never shying away from experimenting and winning hearts with her stunning style statement.

