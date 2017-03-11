Sonam Kapoor looks simple yet fashionable in this Payal Khandwala outfit

Sonam Kapoor looks lovely! (Source: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram) Sonam Kapoor looks lovely! (Source: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)

Ever since she stepped into the tinsel town, Sonam Kapoor has been known to set new style trends in Bollywood. Carrying the fashionista tag on her sleeve, the actress inspires fashion enthusiasts all across the nation. From Western outfits to traditional dresses and mixing and matching modern and conventional attires — the Kapoor girl knows how to nail the look each time. This time, again, she caught many eyeballs for sporting a simple yet fashionable look with ease.

ALSO READ | Sonam Kapoor’s bold black jumpsuit that created all the controversy

Recently, we spotted the 31-year-old in a Payal Khandwala outfit, and Kapoor looked lovely as she gracefully carried herself in it. She wore a high-neck emerald silk kurta and sapphire pleated jacket from the SS17 collection. The actress paired the green kurta and blue jacket with a pair of white pants. We think she looks classy and simplistic, all at the same time.

See what else is making news in lifestyle, here

Check out her look here:

Make-up artists Mitali Vakil and Alpa Khimani did a graphic eye make-up and styled her in sleek hair for the look, which we think suits her best!

Sister-stylist Rhea Kapoor chose block gold earrings from Tachi goods and opted for a brown ballerinas and brown handbag to carry with the attire.

We think the tan shoes and over sized earrings perfectly complete her look and the make-up is on point. What do you think? Tell us in the comments below.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd