Sonam Kapoor’s chirpy, boho look on this magazine cover will make you forget your winter blues

Beginning the year on a bright and happy note, Sonam Kapoor turned cover girl for Elle India. The bubbly actor graced the cover for the magazine’s January edition that is being called as the ‘happiness project’ and she couldn’t have looked any happier. Wearing a rust colour Dior dress, Kapoor looked refreshing and vibrant, charming us with a warm smile in this gloomy weather.

The cotton maxi-dress with a fitted corset-like bodice stood out owing to the quirky print and flowy frills at the bottom. The rustic shade of the dress was complemented beautifully with an earthy, multi-coloured patchwork jacket with fringed hem.

Styled by Elle fashion director Malini Banerji, a heart-shaped Chopard pendant and earrings were chosen to go along with the boho look. With a messy half up-half down hairdo by stylist Keiichiro Hirano, she looked every bit the charming and chirpy damsel.

Letting her smile do all the talking, make-up artist Ruby Hammer kept her make-up minimal with a simple dewy look, light brown gloss for lips and pale brown eyes.

And if you are impressed by her cover look, then check out her trendy inside look as well. Wearing a strapless Tolcu top with matching flared Tequilla pants from the house of Johanna Ortiz, Kapoor looked uber chic in the red-and-white attire. Banerji paired the bi-colour subtle dress perfectly with a glossy Safina vinyl leather coat from Solace London’s Resort 2018 collection. With a messy hairdo, her simple dress was paired with contrasting blue Fendi shoes and a statement diamond ring from Chopard.

The magazine also released a digital cover for January where the PadMan actor was seen wearing a Marques Almeida top with ruffled detail. The pastel top was layered with a bright and vibrant floral shawl from Pringle of Scotland.

