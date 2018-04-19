Sonam Kapoor is taking us on a fashion tour with her trendy outfits in Dubai

Sonam Kapoor’s all about diversity fashion at a series of events in Dubai. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express) Sonam Kapoor’s all about diversity fashion at a series of events in Dubai. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express)

Sonam Kapoor is currently in Dubai for a luxury watches event for whom she is a brand ambassador and — as is mostly the case with her — at the top of her style game. Only yesterday, the Veere Di Wedding actor gave us an enthralling look in an ivory pantsuit that was perked up with an applique floral belt and a polka dotted tie, not to forget how stylist Rhea Kapoor worked the yellow make-up trend with the eyeshadow.

However, this time around sister Rhea chose to give the actor a princess-y vibe in a lovely sea green Ashi Studio dress for one of the ICW Watches event. We like the off-shoulder number with the voluminous skirt effect that was accessorised with a pair of silver earrings and a diamond ring. Make-up artist Namrata Soni complemented the actor’s look with dewy make-up and bold red lips.

In another of her appearances, Sonam stepped out in a classy black Elie Saab ensemble. In a corset-inspired black gown with a plunging neckline that was teamed with a semi-sheer jacket with fringe detailing, the actor left onlookers gaping; and we like how Rhea accessorised the look with a pair of diamond tear-drop earrings that maintained the sophisticated vibe. Soni chose to give the actor a tint of baby pink on the lips that was complemented with dewy make-up with a slight blush.

Although Sonam’s sartorial relationship with pink hues has been a positive one and we usually love how Rhea plays them up, this time was a miss. For yet another of her Dubai appearances, Sonam wore a pale pink Rossie Assoulin ensemble. With a ruffle halter neck crop top teamed with a pleated skirt, and layered with a matching jacket, there was too much fusion going on. Moreover, the solid colour looked monotonous and boring.

Though the outfit was disappointing, the actor’s make-up was stunning and we like the dramatic winged eyeliner and nude make-up that Soni gave her.

What do you think about the actor’s looks this time? Let us know in the comments below.

