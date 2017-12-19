Sonam Kapoor wears charm like a pro in this tulle dress

Sonam Kapoor looks charming as steps out in a black ensemble from Elie Saab. (Source: eliesaabworld, meprojectrunway/ Instagram) Sonam Kapoor looks charming as steps out in a black ensemble from Elie Saab. (Source: eliesaabworld, meprojectrunway/ Instagram)

We have yet to narrow down a trend that Sonam Kapoor cannot nail. From sari dresses to statement sleeves, the actor has been setting trends off the runway and as always we are super excited to see what will the fashionista dish out next. Staying true to her reputation, Kapoor did not disappoint us as she gave us another of her Victorian princess looks, with a lot of modern twists.

Recently, the actor stepped out in a black ensemble from Elie Saab at the Project Runway show, where she was a guest judge and we think she looked charming. The Veere Di Wedding actor wore a black satin dress, which she teamed with a full-length tulle cape to add an interesting layer to her attire. We like the chic floral embroidery on the cape that added an interesting dimension to the sheer number. A belt cinched her waist, accentuating her frame and giving some structure to the voluminous outfit.

However, the most interesting part of the outfit was the black pussy bow at the neck. Catch a glimpse here.

For the make-up, the actor chose to go with a nude palette and pink-tinted lips, a winged eyeliner and highlighted eyebrows that gave her face some definition. The actor rounded out her look with studded strappy heels and hair pulled back in a knot.

What do you think about her look this time? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

