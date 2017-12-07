Sonam Kapoor’s outfit is proof that denims have, and will always remain a fashion favourite

Sonam Kapoor looks picture perfect in a Fendi outfit. (Source: sonamkapoor/Instagram) Sonam Kapoor looks picture perfect in a Fendi outfit. (Source: sonamkapoor/Instagram)

From looking princess-y in an embellished gown to creating a dreamy aura in a white gown and nailing airport fashion like a pro, it’s been established by now that Sonam Kapoor can ace just any outfit with equal panache.

Spotted while doing a photo shoot in Dubai, the Neerja actor looked ravishing in an all-denim outfit from Mother of Pearl. Her ensemble consisted of slit bell bottoms, which she paired with a top and a long blazer which was cinched at the waist. The high-neck top had interesting features too – ruffles and a drawstring detail, which gave it a refreshing look. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the monochrome outfit worked wonders for the actor.

She accessorised it with over-sized pearl earrings and a matching ring and rounded off her look with pearl embossed stilettos by Fendi.

Not only was her outfit note-worthy, her make-up and hairstyle too were on point. Celebrity make-up artist Namrata Soni gave her a dewy glow with a little blush on the cheeks, perfectly done eyebrows, silver eyeshadow and pink-tinted lips. She gave the actor’s hair a messy look with a centre-parted braided bun.

Take a look:

Don’t you think Kapoor looks gorgeous? Let us know in the comments below.

