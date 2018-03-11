Sonam Kapoor’s playsuit for this magazine cover wins points, but what’s with her make-up?

Sonam Kapoor’s makes comfort-wear fashionable in a playsuit. (Representational Image; Source: File Photo) Sonam Kapoor’s makes comfort-wear fashionable in a playsuit. (Representational Image; Source: File Photo)

Now that Sonam Kapoor has established herself as a trendsetter in Bollywood, one can easily note the turn of the season with her sartorial choices and recently, the Veere Di Wedding actor gave us a super chic summer look on the cover of a leading magazine for their March issue.

For a photo shoot for Cosmopolitan, Kapoor was decked in a black and blue Dior playsuit. The comfortable looking outfit had slashes of white along the sides and a delicate border of yellow along the zip-line and the hem. We like the subtle play of colours on the playsuit. Stylist Samar Rajput accessorised the actor’s look with a pair of shoulder-grazing earrings in yellow. Cute!

While we love the actor’s outfit, her make-up was disappointing. Artist Namrata Soni gave the actor nude tones but we think the foundation was a bit too much. Soni went with neutral lips for the actor’s look but we wish she hadn’t opted for a matte shade. The actor’s look was rounded out with her mane of beachy waves. Here’s a look at some of the inside pictures from the photo shoot.

While more and more fashionistas are opting for athleisure wear for their street style, OOTD and even as a party outfit, Kapoor’s trendy playsuit might be the start of comfort wear swamping the maximalist styles. Here’s a round-up of our favourite comfort fashion looks.

Malaika Arora channels hip-hop style in her Narendra Kumar piece. (Source: manekaharisinghani/Instagram) Malaika Arora channels hip-hop style in her Narendra Kumar piece. (Source: manekaharisinghani/Instagram)

Deepika Padukone gave her white shirt from Zara a sporty twist by teaming it with athleisure-style trousers. (Source: shaleenanathani/ Instagram)

Malaika Arora made a classy statement in athleisure-style grey pants that she paired with a black sweater worn over a crisp white shirt with an embellished collar. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Malaika Arora made a classy statement in athleisure-style grey pants that she paired with a black sweater worn over a crisp white shirt with an embellished collar. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

What do you think about the actor’s look this time? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd