Sonam Kapoor’s playsuit for this magazine cover wins points, but what’s with her make-up?

Now that Sonam Kapoor has established herself as a trendsetter in Bollywood, one can easily note the turn of the season with her sartorial choices and recently, the Veere Di Wedding actor gave us a super chic summer look on the cover of a leading magazine for their March issue.
For a photo shoot for Cosmopolitan, Kapoor was decked in a black and blue Dior playsuit. The comfortable looking outfit had slashes of white along the sides and a delicate border of yellow along the zip-line and the hem. We like the subtle play of colours on the playsuit. Stylist Samar Rajput accessorised the actor’s look with a pair of shoulder-grazing earrings in yellow. Cute!
While we love the actor’s outfit, her make-up was disappointing. Artist Namrata Soni gave the actor nude tones but we think the foundation was a bit too much. Soni went with neutral lips for the actor’s look but we wish she hadn’t opted for a matte shade. The actor’s look was rounded out with her mane of beachy waves. Here’s a look at some of the inside pictures from the photo shoot.
While more and more fashionistas are opting for athleisure wear for their street style, OOTD and even as a party outfit, Kapoor’s trendy playsuit might be the start of comfort wear swamping the maximalist styles. Here’s a round-up of our favourite comfort fashion looks.
