Top Stories
  • Sonam Kapoor looks like a beauty straight out of the Victorian era in this corset gown

Sonam Kapoor looks like a beauty straight out of the Victorian era in this corset gown

Sonam Kapoor stepped out wearing an Ashi Studio corset-fit gown in ivory at the Dubai International Film Festival and we can't get our eyes off her - she looked splendid! Check out the pics here.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 7, 2017 6:35 pm
Sonam Kapoor attends the Dubai International Film Festival in a corset-fit gown from Ashi Studi. Sonam Kapoor attends the Dubai International Film Festival in a corset-fit gown from Ashi Studio. (Source: sonamkapoor/Instagram)
Related News

Who doesn’t love a splash of retro fashion once in a while! There’s always the fear of going overboard, but not when it’s Sonam Kapoor we are talking about – she knows how to take fashion up a notch really well. Recently, at the opening ceremony of the Dubai International Film Festival, the Veere Di Wedding actor stepped out in a corset-fit gown with a pleated skirt from Ashi Studio and we think she looked simply elegant.

We have yet to see an outfit which stylist and sister Rhea Kapoor hasn’t lent her genius touch to and this time too, it was no different. Rhea gave a modern twist to the attire by teaming it with a sharp long coat. Check out the pics of her style  here.

Though the actor picked subtle colours for the outfit, her make-up was by no means soft and we like how celebrity stylist Namrata Soni gave her smokey eyes and went for a dusky tone make-up. However, what really caught our attention was the chic way she styled her hair with the sleek tresses pinned on one side giving a bouffant effect. Catch a glimpse of her style here.

The actor chose multiple rings and a pretty pair of earrings to complement her look.

We think Sonam nailed the look this time but what about you? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Dec 07: Latest News