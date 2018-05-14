Cannes 2018: Sonam Kapoor channels ‘Classic French’ vibes for her first appearance at the French Riviera

Sonam Kapoor arrives at Cannes channelling some classic French vibes in a polka-dot monochrome dress. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Sonam Kapoor arrives at Cannes channelling some classic French vibes in a polka-dot monochrome dress. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

After the Bollywood brigade, which included Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Deepika Padukone among others, left spectators in awe at the Cannes red carpet, the wait is finally over for the much-anticipated appearance of Sonam Kapoor at the film festival. The newly-wed arrived in style, channelling some chic French vibes in a polka-dot, monochrome dress from Mother of Pearl for her first look at the French Riviera.

Stylist and sister Rhea Kapoor complemented the look with a pussy bow, a pair of pearl earrings and ankle-high Chloe boots. The Veere Di Wedding actor rounded it off with a Bottega Veneta tote and Victoria Beckham shades.

Make-up artist Namrata Soni gave the actor nude tones and a neutral tint on the lips, while hairstylist Stephane Lancien coiffed the actor’s hair in middle-parted soft curls.

Earlier, we had seen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan make a phenomenal appearance at the red carpet before bidding adieu to the film festival. The actor managed to make hearts flutter in the dazzling off-shoulder number that she complemented with an unconventional yet elegant hairdo and gorgeous make-up of the brand she is representing at the 71st edition of the film festival.

The ‘crystallized minted custom-made dress’ was an interesting amalgamation of sharp-fit structures and flows. The fitted structure of her dress was reminiscent of Priyanka Chopra’s ivory white column dress by Ralph and Russo, with the flowy pleats attached to the silhouette of the dress, coming together to form a train with shimmering embroidery on it.

We love Aishwarya’s elaborate gown, but we also like the classic-vintage feel of Sonam’s look that was elegant in its simplicity. What about you? Let us know in the comments’ below.

