Cannes 2018: Sonam Kapoor is a picture of elegance in this colourful Delpozo dress

Sonam Kapoor at the 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival. (Source: sonamkapoor/ Instagram) Sonam Kapoor at the 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival. (Source: sonamkapoor/ Instagram)

After slaying in a breathtaking fusion lehenga from Ralph and Russo on the red carpet at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, Sonam Kapoor opted for a peppy look for a fringe event at the French Riviera. Clad in a Delpozo maxi dress, the actor was a picture of elegance in an ice blue number with an array of red roses printed across it. The tulle sleeves that lengthened to form a train at the back, added a sophisticated touch to the breezy dress and the Veere Di Wedding actor complemented it with red suede heels from Charlotte Olympia and a matching Jimmy Choo clutch.

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the look was accessorised with a pair of emerald earrings from de Grisogono. For the make-up, the actor sported a dewy sheen, orange-tinted lips and fine kohl-lined eyes. She rounded out her look with her sleek hair parted in the middle.

Earlier, we had seen the actor on the red carpet, wearing an ivory Ralph & Russo couture custom lehenga with statement sleeves and intricate, silver embellishments all over. Styled by celebrity stylists Deep Kailey and Rhea Kapoor, her custom-made lehenga consisted of a voluminous skirt and a blouse with intricate silver thread-work all over.

Hairstylist Stephane Lancien styled her long straight hair into a loose, no-drama, sombre braid. Make-up artist Namrata Soni added a hint of pink on her lips, nude muted tone of eye-shadow and beautifully kohled eyes and kept Kapoor’s make-up devoid of any drama. Considering how her mehendi from the wedding celebrations was still intact, it was a clever decision to not opt for an out-and-out western outfit for the red carpet. She kept her accessories minimal with jewellery by Chopard and Amrapali jewels to go along with her outfit.

