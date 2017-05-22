Cannes 2017: Sonam Kapoor looks like a sea princess in a white gown on Day 6

She looked every bit a sea princess basking under the bright sun, (Source: Loréal Paris India/Twitter) She looked every bit a sea princess basking under the bright sun, (Source: Loréal Paris India/Twitter)

Sonam Kapoor flirted with a pink Elie Saab gown for the press meet on Day 4 of the Cannes Film Festival this year, but not before she chose a dazzling NorBlack NorWhite prismatic sari to make her first appearance at the prestigious film fest. Now, the ‘Neerja’ actress has decided to flaunt her gorgeous self in a white gown on Day 6.

ALSO READ | Cannes 2017: Sonam Kapoor goes boho chic in Anamika Khanna on Day 6, see pics

With her hair tied up into a simple bun, Kapoor wore a simple white gown with a plunging neckline and deep back which she paired with a custom kaftan with waves on it by designer duo Abu Jani, Sandeep Khosla. She looked every bit a sea princess basking under the bright sun. The minimalistic jewellery by Noor Fares added a nice, elegant touch to it.

ALSO READ | Cannes 2017: Sonam Kapoor looks radiant in a pink Elie Saab for the red carpet (see photos, videos)

. @sonamakapoor goes minimalist with her eyes in Super Liner Black Lacquer, La Palette Gold & Superstar Mascara #LifeAtCannes #SonamAtCannes pic.twitter.com/dAGDCRT3Kc — L'Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 22, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Kapoor was also seen setting the temperatures soaring at the French Riviera in a custom-made attire by Anamika Khanna. She paired her mustard yellow bralette-style blouse with delicate floral embroidery with wide-legged pants of the same colour. She chose to add an element of drama by pairing her separates with a red cape and a headscarf. She completed her look with a pair of danglers from Apala by Sumit.

Did you like the actor’s look?Let us know in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd