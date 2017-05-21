Cannes 2017: Sonam Kapoor looks radiant in a pink Elie Saab for the red carpet

After giving us a surprise desi look for the press meet on Day 4 of the Cannes film festival 2017, Sonam Kapoor takes charge of the red carpet like none other. Wearing a pink Elie Saab gown with a deep boat neck and a flowing skirt. We know how much she loves drama in her clothes, and that’s exactly what those bell sleeves are doing. The gown is cinched at the waist with a slim belt that gives it structure.

The guys over at L’Oreal Paris know how much we wait for Kapoor to take the red carpet, so they’ve been teasing us all along. A while before the overall look was revealed, they tweeted out a sneak peek video of Kapoor walking down in the peach dress.

Here is her look decoded:

Scintillating #SonamAtCannes in Rose Blossom blended with peach blossom and True Match Lumi Highlighter Liquid in Rose #LifeAtCannes pic.twitter.com/DBJabUGRUL — L’Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 21, 2017

The day before, Kapoor attended a press meet wearing a unicorn-hued, dazzling prismatic sari from the label NorBlack NorWhite, by Canadian-born designers Mriga Kapadiya and Amrit Kumar. Kapoor paired the sari with a cropped sporty white blouse, giving the traditional attire the modern twist that the Kapoor sisters are so famous for doing. With her hair neatly tied in a bun, she accessorised the look with modern geometrical jewellery from Lynn Ban. Her sister and stylist Rhea Kapoor shared her look on Instagram with the hashtag #sportyspice, and we certainly agree.

Just before leaving for Cannes, the Kapoor sisters had launched their brand of affordable luxury fashion wear Rheson in Mumbai, so it wasn’t a surprise to see Sonam in a white Rheson top, which she teamed with a pair of black Ellery pants. The Neerja actress accessorised the look with statement earrings from the Suhani Pittie collection, and deep-camel-hued Rheson bag and a pair of vintage Guy Laroche oversized ‘Soleil (sun)’ sunglasses from Viange rounded off her look.

Sonam forms the Bollywood trio representing cosmetics brand L’Oreal Paris at the Cannes film festival. Previously Deepika Padukone walked for the brand on May 17 and 18, while queen of Cannes Aishwarya Rai Bachchan commanded the red carpet with flair and drama on May 19 and 20. Sonam is scheduled to make official appearances on May 21 and 22.

