Sonam Kapoor says she will always include Indian designs on the Cannes red carpet somehow

Sonam Kapoor at Cannes in 2016. (Source: File Photo) Sonam Kapoor at Cannes in 2016. (Source: File Photo)

Sonam Kapoor has been the ultimate fashionista in Bollywood. After Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, it was the Neerja actress who took the baton and made some spellbinding appearance on the international fashion scene, including Cannes. Whether in a Jean Paul Gaultier couture or in a sari by Anamika Khanna, Sonam Kapoor’s red carpet journey at Cannes has been a dream ride, and has been almost always appreciated by the fashion critics.

ALSO READ| Cannes 2016: Sonam Kapoor looks ballerina-chic and ravishing in Ralph and Russo ensembles

Recently in an interview with Pinkvilla, the actress spoke at length about her upcoming appearance in Cannes. Though refusing to disclose the details of what kind of an outfit she intends to wear or whom she will wear at the event, the actress said, “I will always represent India at the red carpet and my brand. So you will see that. For me, that is the most … even if I am not wearing an Indian designer, I will include Indian designs in some way.” She went on to explain that even when she was wearing a Ralph & Russo, she made it a point to exhibit an Indian jewellery brand such as Kalyan Jewellers. “If I am wearing Anamika Khanna or Masaba, I will always do something in some way to represent India. “This is my eighth year at Cannes and I am super proud to be representing my country in such a way. I wish, one day I go there to represent a film too,” the L’Oréal ambassador added.

The actress also shared her excitement about attending the event. “I am excited to be there. I shall do my best to represent India like I always do. Unfortunately, this time it will be a very short trip. I would be there only for one night and I will have two red carpet looks because I am filming two films at the same time – PadMan and Rajkumar Hirani’s film. So it is a tight trip. So if I look a little tired, then please excuse me.”

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd