Latest News

Cannes 2017: Sonam Kapoor goes boho chic in Anamika Khanna on Day 6, see pics

This isn't the first time Sonam Kapoor picked an Anamika Khanna outfit at Cannes. Remember the elegant pale pink sari dress she wore in 2014?

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 22, 2017 4:15 pm
Sonam Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor Cannes, Cannes 2017 Sonam Kapoor in Anamika Khanna. (Source: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries)

After her glamorous run on the red carpet on Day 5 in a rose gold figure-hugging Elie Saab gown, Sonam Kapoor decided to go boho chic on Day 6. The fashionista was seen soaking up the sun in a custom-made Anamika Khanna number.

A pair of mustard yellow, wide-legged pants and a bralette-style blouse with delicate floral embroidery all over it made for a nice outfit. We love how the separates were complemented with a red cape and a stylish red headscarf – it added a lot of drama to the look. Also, a pair of dangling earrings from Apala by Sumit were the perfect addition. Trust this beauty to ace her fashion game, every single time.

Here’s what she wore on Day 5

Sonam Kapoor took charge of the red carpet like none other in a pink Elie Saab gown with a deep boat neck and a flowing skirt with a small train. We know how much she loves drama in her clothes, and that’s exactly what those bell sleeves are doing.

The gown is cinched at the waist with a slim belt that gives it structure. Sister and celebrity stylist Rhea Kapoor accessorised the custom haute couture gown with statement earrings and other custom-made jewellery from Kalyan jewellers, and make-up and hair artist Namrata Soni used a palette of rose tints from L’Óreal’s make-up range, and though so far we’re not such a huge fan of the make-up, per se, which looks a bit overboard, Kapoor sure is carrying it off with the signature élan that she’s known for.

She went sporty spice on Day 4

Kapoor was also seen attending a press meet during the day wearing a unicorn-hued, dazzling prismatic sari from the label NorBlack NorWhite, by Canadian-born designers Mriga Kapadiya and Amrit Kumar.

She paired the sari with a cropped sporty white blouse, giving the traditional attire the modern twist that the Kapoor sisters are so famous for doing. With her hair neatly tied in a bun, she accessorised the look with modern geometrical jewellery from Lynn Ban.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Buzzing Now

Top News

May 22: Latest News