Cannes 2017: Sonam Kapoor goes boho chic in Anamika Khanna on Day 6, see pics

Sonam Kapoor in Anamika Khanna. (Source: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries) Sonam Kapoor in Anamika Khanna. (Source: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries)

After her glamorous run on the red carpet on Day 5 in a rose gold figure-hugging Elie Saab gown, Sonam Kapoor decided to go boho chic on Day 6. The fashionista was seen soaking up the sun in a custom-made Anamika Khanna number.

A pair of mustard yellow, wide-legged pants and a bralette-style blouse with delicate floral embroidery all over it made for a nice outfit. We love how the separates were complemented with a red cape and a stylish red headscarf – it added a lot of drama to the look. Also, a pair of dangling earrings from Apala by Sumit were the perfect addition. Trust this beauty to ace her fashion game, every single time.

Here’s what she wore on Day 5

Sonam Kapoor took charge of the red carpet like none other in a pink Elie Saab gown with a deep boat neck and a flowing skirt with a small train. We know how much she loves drama in her clothes, and that’s exactly what those bell sleeves are doing.

@sonamkapoor lights up the red carpet in custom ELIE SAAB Haute Couture at the ‘The Meyerowtiz Stories’ screening #Cannes2017 pic.twitter.com/BJSSCgarBy — ELIE SAAB (@ElieSaabWorld) May 21, 2017

Decode: Tint Caresse Rose Blossom + Peach blossom, True Match Lumi Liquid Highlighter Rose, La Palette Gold, Lumi Powder Rose #LifeAtCannes pic.twitter.com/tsIWmoQkUc — L’Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 21, 2017

The gown is cinched at the waist with a slim belt that gives it structure. Sister and celebrity stylist Rhea Kapoor accessorised the custom haute couture gown with statement earrings and other custom-made jewellery from Kalyan jewellers, and make-up and hair artist Namrata Soni used a palette of rose tints from L’Óreal’s make-up range, and though so far we’re not such a huge fan of the make-up, per se, which looks a bit overboard, Kapoor sure is carrying it off with the signature élan that she’s known for.

She went sporty spice on Day 4

Kapoor was also seen attending a press meet during the day wearing a unicorn-hued, dazzling prismatic sari from the label NorBlack NorWhite, by Canadian-born designers Mriga Kapadiya and Amrit Kumar.

She paired the sari with a cropped sporty white blouse, giving the traditional attire the modern twist that the Kapoor sisters are so famous for doing. With her hair neatly tied in a bun, she accessorised the look with modern geometrical jewellery from Lynn Ban.

