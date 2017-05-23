Loved Sonam Kapoor’s looks at Cannes 2017? Here’s how you can replicate it

Sonam Kapoor’s beauty looks at Cannes 2017. (Source: Instagram/Namrata Soni) Sonam Kapoor’s beauty looks at Cannes 2017. (Source: Instagram/Namrata Soni)

At this year’s Cannes red carpet, Sonam Kapoor gave us two powerful looks – the first one in a rose gold figure-hugging Elie Saab number and the second one in a gold body-fitting gown with a plunging neckline and a sleek gold belt cinched at the waist from the same designer’s collection. But it’s not just the red carpet that she ruled. She gave us four other distinct looks throughout those eventful three days, each one better than the previous one.

We decode her beauty looks here:

The golden girl

On Day 6, Sonam Kapoor was seen in a gold body-fitting Elie Saab number. We love the texture of the gown with sheer elements at play and the way she styled it with sleek, centre-parted hair, shimmery gold smokey eyes and nude lips is commendable. It’s nice to see that she accessorised her look with diamond jewellery from Chopard.

Lips: Tint Caresse Sakura Blossom added a nice touch to her lips.

Make-up: True Match Lumi Gold Highlighter Powder, La Palette Gold, Super Liner Black Lacquer and Volume Million Mascara were used to complete her gold noir make-up.

Fresh in green

For her third appearance on Day 6, Kapoor picked a structured, one-shoulder outfit in soft mint green. The outfit is a mix of contemporary and desi with a beautiful oversized, draped ‘pallu’ and culotte-style pants complementing each other. We love how she styled it with statement earrings and a pair of shimmery silver jootis. Her hairdo and make-up deserves a special mention too with hair swept on one side with a milkmaid braid running along her crown, dark liner along her lower lash lines, and a bright red lip shade. She looked good.

#SonamAtCannes, looking as fresh as the French Riviera with Superliner Perfect Slim Blue, La Palette Gold, Superstar Mascara #LifeAtCannes pic.twitter.com/1FQBHgepbU — L’Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 22, 2017

Lips: For her lips, L’oreal Color Riche Moist Mat Blaze of Red was used.

Make-up: True Match Lumi Gold Powder Highlighter, La Palette Gold, Superliner Perfect Slim Blue, Superstar Mascara, all from L’oreal rounded her flawless look.

Sea princess

Here, the actress looked like a sea princess basking under the bright sun in a simple white gown with a plunging neckline and deep back which she paired with a custom kaftan by designer duo Abu Jani, Sandeep Khosla. The updo and minimalistic jewellery by Noor Fares added a nice, elegant touch to it. Since, it was daytime, we like that she kept the look simple.

Makeup Decode: Tint Caresse Orchid Blossom, True Match Lumi Gold liquid highlighter, Superliner Black Lacquer, La Palette Gold #LifeAtCannes pic.twitter.com/QSYGPkUXi6 — L’Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 22, 2017

. @sonamakapoor goes minimalist with her eyes in Super Liner Black Lacquer, La Palette Gold & Superstar Mascara #LifeAtCannes #SonamAtCannes pic.twitter.com/dAGDCRT3Kc — L’Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 22, 2017

Lips: The actress was seen in a L’oreal Tint Caresse Orchid Blossom.

Make-up: L’oreal True Match Lumi Liquid Highlighter in Gold, L’oreal Super Liner Black Lacquer, L’oreal La Palette Gold and Superstar Mascara were used to give her the perfect look.

Bohemian influence

Sonam Kapoor’s first look on Day 6 had bohemian influence. The fashionista was seen soaking up the sun along the French Riviera in a custom-made Anamika Khanna number. A pair of mustard yellow, wide-legged pants and a bralette-style blouse with delicate floral embroidery all over it made for a nice outfit. We love how the separates were complemented with a red cape and a stylish red headscarf – it added a lot of drama to the look. Also, a pair of dangling earrings from Apala by Sumit were the perfect addition. But what’s worth noticing is her bright pink eye make-up here.

Lips: She picked a bright pink lip shade to go along with the boho outfit.

Make-up: Her pink and coral eye make-up with a touch of purple is not for the faint-hearted. It’s quite easy to get this look but go ahead only if you have the confidence to carry it off.

Pretty as a rose

On Day 5, Sonam Kapoor took charge of the red carpet like none other in a pink Elie Saab gown with a deep boat neck and a flowing skirt with a small train. We know how much she loves drama in her clothes, and that’s exactly what those bell sleeves are doing. Celebrity stylist Rhea Kapoor accessorised the custom haute couture gown with statement earrings and other custom-made jewellery from Kalyan jewellers, and make-up and hair artist Namrata Soni used a palette of rose tints from L’Óreal’s make-up range.

Lips: For her lips, the actress picked L’oreal Tint Caresse Rose Blossom blended in Tint Caresse Peach Blossom.

Make-up: L’oreal True Match Lumi Highlighter Liquid in Rose and L’oreal Lumi Powder Rose added a nice tint to her face but more than that, it’s her eye make-up which is worth noticing. We love how celebrity stylist Namrata Soni played with shades of shimmery gold and pink to create the perfect eye make-up with L’oreal La Palette Gold.

Sporty spice

Sonam Kapoor made an early appearance at the Cannes film festival 2017 in a unicorn hued, dazzling prismatic sari from the label Nor Black NorWhite, by Canadian-born designers Mriga Kapadiya and Amrit Kumar. She paired the sari with a cropped sporty white blouse. With her hair neatly tied in a bun, she accessorised the look with modern geometrical jewellery from Lynn Ban.

Lips: She picked a soft pink shade for her lips. Considering it was a day event, it is perfect.

Make-up: Soft pink eye shadow, deep line eyelids in black, luscious mascara and a tint of pink on her cheeks rounded the look.

