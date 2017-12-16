Sonam Kapoor brings back the elegance of the ’70s in a traditonal Banarasi sari

Sonam Kapoor in a Banarasi sari from Neeru’s. (Source: Instagram/sonamkapoor) Sonam Kapoor in a Banarasi sari from Neeru’s. (Source: Instagram/sonamkapoor)

Corset-fit gowns, power dressing, an all-denim look, quirky shirts, Sonam Kapoor’s sartorial choices are always inspiring and even when it comes to Indian wear, this beauty manages to deliver. Recently, the Khoobsurat actor wowed all in a gorgeous traditional outfit and we simply couldn’t take our eyes off her.

Kapoor looked breathtakingly beautiful in an orange-hued Banarasi sari from Neeru’s, which she teamed with a matching embroidered boat-neck blouse. The Kadiyal silk sari featured multiple coloured embroideries and prints all over it with tassel detailing at the hem.

Styling her hair into a centre-parted low bun, she adorned it with a gajra and accessorised her look with a small bindi. Perfectly defined eyebrows, thickly-lined eyes, dark red lips and a nude make-up palette completed her look.

Kapoor posted a picture on Instagram captioning it as,” With the wedding season in full swing, a classic sari with a twist is always my first choice.” And we think she’s just about right!

Before you head to a wedding the next time, take some notes out of the style diary of the actor. Who knows, you might just be the star of the evening!

