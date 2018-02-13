Sonam Kapoor’s bridal outfits in this photo shoot are the perfect mix of traditional and modern

Sonam Kapoor looks ravishing on the cover of Brides Today magazine. (Source: File Photo) Sonam Kapoor looks ravishing on the cover of Brides Today magazine. (Source: File Photo)

Indian brides are not just about the traditional red sari or lehenga anymore. With increasing exposure to new trends and minimalist fashion, fusion and fuss-free wedding outfits are slowly taking over bridal wear. And who better to model it than Sonam Kapoor, a pro at both ethnic and fusion ensembles.

The Veere Di Wedding actor recently appeared on the covers of Brides Today magazine dressed in both Indian and western wear. For one cover, she posed with designers Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo, wearing a semi-sheer ivory wedding dress embellished with sequins. The outfit had a cape attached to it and was beautifully accessorised with a hathphool and necklace from Bina Goenka.

For the make-up and hair, she opted for a dewy sheen and rounded out her look with hair styled in a mussed-up chignon. A studded headband from David Morris added finishing touches to her look.

For the Indian bride avatar, Kapoor was shot with designer Anamika Khanna, wearing a beautiful red lehenga from her collection. The decadent piece had vibrant floral embroidery all over it with large white roses elegantly making their way into the beautiful colour riot. The actor draped a plain organza dupatta with a floral border around her shoulders and accessorised her look with an emerald neckpiece and a pair of pearl earrings from Shri Ram Hari Ram Jewellers. Matching emerald kangans complemented her look and she rounded it out with dewy make-up and a sleek chignon.

For the inside pictures, Kapoor opted for more subtle hues. Teaming a velvet royal blue blouse with a patterned grey lehenga and pale gold dupatta, she looked lovely.

We like the play of colours that she carried out in this golden sari and yellow blouse look.

For the western trousseau, the actor chose to go bold in a black tulle gown, which she teamed with a diamond necklace.

In a romantic red gown the actor wowed us yet again.

We think Kapoor looked ravishing, but what about you? Which look would you go for? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

