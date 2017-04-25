Sonam Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Aditi Rao Hydari show us how to wear black in summers

Back in black: Athiya Shetty (L), Sonam Kapoor (C) and Aditi Rao Hydari. (Source: Varinder Chawla and APH Images) Back in black: Athiya Shetty (L), Sonam Kapoor (C) and Aditi Rao Hydari. (Source: Varinder Chawla and APH Images)

Most people opt for soothing hues and prefer to keep away from black during summers but when it comes to celeb style, nothing is predictable. In a country that swears by Bollywood fashion, the likes of Sonam Kapoor has been setting major fashion goals. Recently, the Neerja actress surprised us all when she stepped out in an all-black casual avatar. Keeping it real. Kapoor picked a cold-shoulder anti-fit top over a pair of jeggings which rested over the ankles. She accessorised it with an oversized handbag, slip-on sandals and a pair of round sunnies. We think she did good.

Sonam Kapoor in black from head-to-toe. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sonam Kapoor in black from head-to-toe. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, Aditi Rao Hydari nailed it in a sleeveless floor-length anarkali embellished with silver floral motifs during the screening of her Tamil film Kaatru Veliyidai. She styled it with a pair of long silver earrings from Ritika Sachdeva and if you ask us, it made all the difference. With hair in a messy bun, she rounded the look with a bronzed eyeshadow to highlight her eyes and nude lips. She looked lovely.

Aditi Rao Hydari in a black sleeveless anarkali. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Aditi Rao Hydari in a black sleeveless anarkali. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Athiya Shetty’s look was on the glamorous side in a studded dress which she paired with a fringe leather waistcoat from Coach’s Spring 2017 collection. She styled the edgy look with gorgeous tousled hair, dewy make-up, a soft pink lip shade and a pair of black ankle strap sandals. She looked really chic.

Athiya Shetty in a gorgeous fringe leather waistcoat from Coach’s Spring 2017 collection. (Source: APH Images) Athiya Shetty in a gorgeous fringe leather waistcoat from Coach’s Spring 2017 collection. (Source: APH Images)

Which look do you like the most? We think the three of them worked it in their own way. But don’t let that stop you from picking your favourite. Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 25, 2017 9:11 pm

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd