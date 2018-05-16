Cannes 2018: Sonam Kapoor emanates radiance in a canary yellow Vera Wang bridal gown

Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 16, 2018
Cannes 2018: Sonam Kapoor, after making her first splash at the French Riviera festival in a custom-made white ivory Ralph & Russo lehenga, looked stunning as ever in a canary yellow Vera Wang gown in one of her latest fashion outings at Cannes.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 16, 2018 10:22:13 am
Sonam Kapoor, SOnam Kapoor Cannes, Sonam Kapoor anand ahuja wedding, sonam kapoor at cannes 2018, sonam kapoor at cannes 2018 pics, Sonam Kapoor pics, Sonam Kapoor latest pics, Sonam Kapoor Veere Di wedding, Sonam Kapoor at Cannes fashion, Sonam Kapoor Cannes red carpet, Indian express, Indian express News Sonam Kapoor at Cannes in a canary yellow Vera Wang bridal gown. (Sorce: Namrata Soni, Rhea Kapoor/Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor did not even take a break after the grand celebrations around her wedding with entrepreneur Anand Ahuja before heading to the prestigious film festival of Cannes, but has managed to look stunning as ever in all her appearances — on and off the red carpet. Kapoor, known for her exemplary fashion choices, was a sight to behold when she made her first appearance at the French Riviera festival in a custom-made white ivory Ralph & Russo lehenga. And now, looking radiant as ever, Kapoor wore a canary yellow Vera Wang gown in one of her latest fashion outings at Cannes 2018.

ALSO READ | Cannes 2018: Sonam Kapoor channels her ‘bridal glow’ in a stunning Ralph and Russo custom lehenga at the red carpet

The strapless gown’ is a part of VeraWang Spring 2019 Bridal Collection and Campaign. This is the description of Kapoor’s outfit, as given on Vera Wang Gang’s official Instagram page: “Nude and goldenrod strapless ball gown with classic corset inspired details and multi-layered crinkle tulle skirt, accented by a nude hand fringed silk organza flower.” Given how the Veere Di Wedding star shone bright in her Ralph & Russo lehenga, she did not fail to channel her bridal glow in this bridal gown either.

Taking the style factor a notch higher was her make-up by L’oreal Paris make-up, which accentuated the canary yellow of the ensemble. She wore a rose lipstick, blush to highlight her cheekbones and golden eyeshadow to chime in with her attire. Celebrity hair stylist Stephane Lancien styled her hair into an elegant messy bun, with strands of her hair whimsically sticking out, giving a runaway-bride feel about her look.

Kapoor accessorised minimally with a pair of heart-shaped stud earrings from Chopard and the fading yet beautiful intricate mehendi adorning her hands.

Did you like Sonam Kapoor’s latest look? Let us know in the comments’section below.

