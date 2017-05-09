Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor’s video introducing their new clothing brand Rheson will give you ‘style sister goals’

Rhea Kapoor (L) and Sonam Kapoor with their new line of collection. (Source: Instagram/Rhea Kapoor) Rhea Kapoor (L) and Sonam Kapoor with their new line of collection. (Source: Instagram/Rhea Kapoor)

One of the most stylish sister duo — Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor — is set to roll out their fashion line Rheson On May 12. While we were anticipating something like this to come up for years, we were still pleasantly surprised when they made the announcement on Instagram through GIFs and their very first set of designer wear. A very innovative way to do it, really.

A post on Sonam’s Instagram read, “Finally it’s here! So excited to share what @rheakapoor and I have been working on…. Our very own clothing brand #Rheson, which launches on 12th May. Available nationwide only at @shoppers_stop @wearerheson.”

Now, in a new video which Sonam Kapoor posted on Instagram, the sister-duo explain what the fashion label is all about. Stylist Rhea Kapoor says, “Rheson is a brand that Sonam and I have put together in the last two-three years.” There’s a lot of thought that has gone behind this fashion line, “The whole point of this was to create a safe haven for girls; for them to embrace fashion and not be intimidated by it.”

But can the common Indian woman afford it? We find our answer when Sonam describes their brand in three words, “fashionable, affordable and aspirational.”

The latest prints are something that would remind you of your childhood and even though it doesn’t have a quintessential Indian story, it definitely has roots. The collection is for every Indian girl.

Rhea says, “It provides the opportunity to be glamorous on a day-to-day basis.”

Even designer Masaba Gupta and the high preistess of fashion Anaita Shroff Adajania spoke in favour of the brand. While Gupta says she is all excited, Adajania says it’s nice that Sonam has started something of her own after years of setting trends.

