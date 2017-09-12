Sonam Kapoor and Nimrat Kaur show us how to add oomph to an outfit with this style trick

What’s that one style trick Sonam Kapoor (R) and Nimrat Kaur have in common? What’s that one style trick Sonam Kapoor (R) and Nimrat Kaur have in common?

One thing that is admirable about Sonam Kapoor is that when it comes to fashion, she goes all the way! The lady really commits and wears her outfits with a confidence that, in retrospect, we believe is needed to make a style statement. After all, some of them are really difficult to pull off. Take the example of her recent Gucci look where she looked like a glam babe in a monster embellished dress from their Pre-Fall 2017 collection. What got our undivided attention is how she styled it with the pink floral collar.

Now, the actor is back to win our hearts with a stylish yet completely practical look. Seen in London attending her friend’s wedding festivities, she picked up a gorgeous floral brocade skirt and a high-neck knit sweater, both from Temperley London’s Fall 2017 collection. She added an Indian touch to her outfit with a gorgeous necklace and earrings set from her mom Sunita Kapoor’s creations and complemented it with striking red lips, a simple updo and rosy cheeks.

Your style lesson here is to add that one statement accessory absolutely needed to instantly glam up your outfit and Kapoor did it beautifully for the sangeet ceremony with her mother’s designs. Of course, it’s not the usual sangeet look one would go for, but it’s perfect to beat the chilly wind and also, a twist to the modern wedding look.

Meanwhile, Nimrat Kaur was seen trying the same styling trick to add some oomph to her look. For an event, the talented actor channelised gypsy vibes in a lovely full-length, button-down dress from Ritu Kumar.

We love the colourful tribal motif prints on it and the way she styled it with a thin double-buckle belt and most importantly, the statement necklace from Amrapali Jewels. Even the bindi looked good with her dress. Full points to her.

Which look do you like the most?

