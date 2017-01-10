Sonam Kapoor and her love for gorgeous black gowns

Sonam Kapoor’s black gowns are interesting with structured details and interesting patterns. Sonam Kapoor’s black gowns are interesting with structured details and interesting patterns.

Looks like black has found a place of honour in Sonam Kapoor’s closet. The style diva who’s wowed us with her sartorial choices have been seen donning outfits in this hue to soirees and red carpet events. Recently, at The Filmfare Awards pre-party, the actress was seen rocking a beautifully constructed black dress with dual texture. The dress is unlike anything we have seen, detailed with a keyhole in the centre-front of the outfit and complete with pockets, puffed sleeves and a high slit. We also love the styling with neat, pulled back hair, dainty danglers and black heels from Manolo Blahnik.

Prior to this, she took our breath away in a Stephane Rolland gown from their 2016 Haute Couture collection. Styled by sister Rhea Kapoor and make-up by Namrata Soni, her outfit was complemented with glittery eyes and soft pink lips. We believe it’s not easy to carry off this look but the fashionista did it well and with so much grace.

Sonam Kapoor in Stephane Rolland. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sonam Kapoor in Stephane Rolland. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Then there was this time, when at a birthday bash, the Neerja actress was spotted in a black column gown by Yanina Couture and we think she looked gorgeous. The tulle sleeves added some extra oomph to the look and she styled it really well with a dainty diamond choker, red lips and an updo. Really stylish and classy, we say.

Sonam Kapoor in Yanina Couture. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sonam Kapoor in Yanina Couture. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

What do you think about her black gowns and which one do you think she carried it off better than the others? Let us know in the comments below.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd