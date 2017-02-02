Sonam Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar welcome spring in yellow — the traditional way

These women have officially declared the start of spring! (Source: File Photo, Yoshita Couture/Instagram) These women have officially declared the start of spring! (Source: File Photo, Yoshita Couture/Instagram)

Going by the recent appearances of Bollywood divas, it seems spring has arrived already. Sonam Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar were both seen sporting traditional avatars, wearing yellow, and fashionably so. Kapoor, who is known best for her fashion statements — stylish and bold — recently attended an event wearing a Gaurang Shah attire. She teamed her yellow kurta with a lehenga skirt with hues of marsala, orange and yellow and a matching dupatta. She looked like the quintessential Indian beauty as she completed her look with a white potli bag and beautiful jhumkas.

Kapoor, who otherwise leaves her beautiful mane open mostly, decided to braid it this time. She was styled by her sister Rhea Kapoor and looked nothing less than a vision.

Bhumi Pednekar, who has been quite smart with her sartorial choices lately, has wowed us with time by going the traditional way too. She was spotted wearing a vibrant ink and lime yellow lehenga by Yoshita Couture. With minimal make-up and hair tied up in a simple ponytail, she let her beautiful outfit and earrings do all the talking. The golden detailed embellishments on her lehenga stood out and her deep-necked blouse was a clear winner.

Kapoor or Pednekar — whose look is your favourite? Let us know in the comments section below.

