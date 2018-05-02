Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja wedding: When the Veere Di Wedding actor stepped out in to-be-husband’s label Bhane

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja will tie the knot on May 8. (Source: File photo) Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja will tie the knot on May 8. (Source: File photo)

What can we say about Sonam Kapoor’s style quotient, that has not been said in the past? This high priestess of fashion has enjoyed every form of superlative from the fashion watchdogs and connoiseurs alike for her near perfect sense of style, but more importantly her penchant for experimenting. Of course, sister Rhea Kapoor’s role in creating picture perfect moments for the actor cannot be ruled out, but looks like there’s another person who has contributed to her casual style on the side, erstwhile, far from the limelight, and it’s none other than to-be-husband Anand Ahuja.

The couple who is soon to tie the knot on May 8 might not have had posed for the shutterbugs as much as we would have liked, but they have always presented a fashionable front together. Over the last few months, we have spotted photos of the duo together on their Instagram accounts that are high on street style and ramp-ready moments. Ahead of their wedding, let’s take a look at the times when the Veere Di Wedding actor decided to be the supporting partner and stepped out in the Delhi-based businessman’s label Bhane.

Sonam Kapoor in a Dolly J jacket and Bhane denim skirt. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sonam Kapoor in a Dolly J jacket and Bhane denim skirt. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sonam Kapoor picked an animal print top and Bhane denim skirt for the shoot of a talk show that she paired with a Dolly J jacket. P.S. We love those soft curls and classic Louboutin pumps. She looked pretty! But, as much as we love the look, it did not feel summery at all.

Sonam Kapoor pairs a Bhane dress with over-the-knee Stuart Weitzman boots. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sonam Kapoor pairs a Bhane dress with over-the-knee Stuart Weitzman boots. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sonam Kapoor looked really smart in a grey denim Bhane dress and over-the-knee Stuart Weitzman boots. We like how she gave it a film star touch with reflective sunnies, simple gold danglers and gorgeous curls. Street style chic, we say!

Sonam Kapoor tries a boho look in this oversized Bhane shirt. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sonam Kapoor tries a boho look in this oversized Bhane shirt. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Looks like Sonam Kapoor wanted to keep it casual with a denim on denim look. But pairing that oversized Bhane denim shirt over another denim one did not work at all. It’s a big no, no. But love can make you do silly things.

Sonam Kapoor chose Bhane for her travel style. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sonam Kapoor chose Bhane for her travel style. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sonam Kapoor looked visibly tanned after her vacation in Sri Lanka with her besties but her fashion game was on point. This one can never be called a slacker when it comes to dressing up or dressing down. The Neerja actress was seen in a comfortable Mad in LA midi dress, which she layered with a denim jacket from Bhane. A pair of sneakers from Nike, sunglasses from Roberi and Fraud and a Louis Vuitton backpack rounded her look. The perfect picture of urban chic but her beauty game could have been better.

Here are a few other instances when Sonam put her best foot forward in Bhane:

Do you like the outfits by this label? Let us know in the comments below.

