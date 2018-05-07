Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja mehendi celebrations: The Veerey Di Wedding actor picks an Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla outfit

Follow Us:
Monday, May 07, 2018
Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja wedding: For her mehendi celebrations with her Bollywood counterparts, the Veerey Di Wedding actor chose a beautiful Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla outfit with delicate gold work on the border of her lehenga and dupatta that she paired with a heavily embroidered blouse.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 7, 2018 8:06:24 pm
Most brides want to look their best on their wedding day. In fact, the moments leading up to the D-Day are consumed by the wedding preparations with most importance given to the bridal trousseau, the fitting sessions, not to forget, the hair and make-up.

So, it is only natural that Sonam Kapoor’s wedding to longtime beau Anand Ahuja on May 8 would garner immense curiousity, given her impeccable style quotient. We are still a day away from the big moment when the Veerey Di Wedding actor would tie the knot in a Sikh wedding ceremony, but the pre-wedding functions have already begun.

ALSO READ | Sonam Kapoor chose an elegant pastel sharara suit to go with Anand Ahuja’s pink bandhgala kurta for pre-wedding celebrations

For her mehendi celebrations with her Bollywood counterparts, Kapoor chose a beautiful Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla outfit with delicate gold work on the border of her lehenga and dupatta that she paired with a heavily embroidered blouse.

We like how she kept it purley traditional with a heavy gold choker, the all-time favourite jhumkas and a maang tika.

Other than the outfit, what worked out for the best is her make-up with heavily done smokey eyes, well-defined brows and a nude pink lip shade with touches of blush on her cheeks.

The groom too looked dapper in a white bandhgala which he accessorised with a statement brooch.

Prior to this, on May 6, the Kapoors and Ahujas threw another mehendi function, strictly for family and close friends.

ALSO READ | Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja pre-wedding celebration: Here is what Janhvi, Khushi, Karan Johar and others wore

The actor looked pretty as a picture in her sombre yet elegant Anuradha Vakil outfit. Styled by sister Rhea Kapoor, her sharara suit was a vibrant burst of colours.

The dupatta had broad hemlines with golden beaded embellishments, zardosi and intricate gotta patti work. The wide legged pants too had similar golden embellishments and detailed brocade work towards the ends. She chose a pair of statement earrings to round off her look and her hair was mid-parted till the crown and styled into loose, wavy, soft curls.

Meanwhile, groom-to-be Anand Ahuja looked dapper in his pink bandhgala suit and cream pants.

