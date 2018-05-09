Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja wedding: Kareena Kapoor Khan gives #ethnicwear goals in designer wear

- Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja reception: Alia Bhatt’s bright Sabyasachi lehenga is perfect for summer weddings
- Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja reception: Sonam’s Anamika Khanna lehenga is an unusual pick, so is Anand’s choice to go with sneakers
- Met Gala 2018 after-party: Deepika Padukone’s Sando Paris gold blazer is a huge let down
Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja’s wedding celebrations meant one thing for fashion connoisseurs — another chance to watch the Bollywood actors step out in gorgeous designer ensembles. While many celebrities, right from Katrina Kaif to Kangana Ranaut, enthralled us with their stunning lehengas and saris, one celeb who managed to impress us with her different but beautiful sartorial choices is Kareena Kapoor Khan. The Ki and Ka actor, who attended both the wedding rituals on the morning of May 8 and the reception in the evening showed us how to glam up for different occasions.
Glowing in a gold ensemble
For the reception, Khan donned a custom-made sequinned, embellished golden lehenga by Manish Malhotra. The gorgeous lehenga-choli was teamed with a sheer dupatta which was worn in a way to mimic the pallu of a sari. Stylist Tanya Ghavri cleverly chose to give accessories a miss. We think it’s a good choice.
Apart from her outfit, her make-up and hairdo complemented her look well. Nude make-up always works best with too loud or flashy clothes and soft curls can never look bad.
Pink never goes out of style
For the morning celebrations, Khan went for something more subtle yet elegant. Picking out a pastel pink, floor-length anarkali by Anita Dongre featuring embroidery all-over it, the Veere Di Wedding actor looked exceptionally graceful.
With her hair tied in a bun matched with a pair of gold jhumkas, we love how the actor rounded off her look. But we wish she would have been a little more liberal with the make-up.
What do you think of Kareena’s sartorial choices? Let us know in the comments’ section below.
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App