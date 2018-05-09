Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja wedding: Kareena Kapoor Khan gives #ethnicwear goals in designer wear

Kareena Kapoor Khan in Anita Dongre (L) or Manish Malhotra: Which one’s your pick? (Designed by Nidhi Mishra) Kareena Kapoor Khan in Anita Dongre (L) or Manish Malhotra: Which one’s your pick? (Designed by Nidhi Mishra)

Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja’s wedding celebrations meant one thing for fashion connoisseurs — another chance to watch the Bollywood actors step out in gorgeous designer ensembles. While many celebrities, right from Katrina Kaif to Kangana Ranaut, enthralled us with their stunning lehengas and saris, one celeb who managed to impress us with her different but beautiful sartorial choices is Kareena Kapoor Khan. The Ki and Ka actor, who attended both the wedding rituals on the morning of May 8 and the reception in the evening showed us how to glam up for different occasions.

Glowing in a gold ensemble

For the reception, Khan donned a custom-made sequinned, embellished golden lehenga by Manish Malhotra. The gorgeous lehenga-choli was teamed with a sheer dupatta which was worn in a way to mimic the pallu of a sari. Stylist Tanya Ghavri cleverly chose to give accessories a miss. We think it’s a good choice.

Apart from her outfit, her make-up and hairdo complemented her look well. Nude make-up always works best with too loud or flashy clothes and soft curls can never look bad.

Kareena Kapoor Khan in Manish Malhotra. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khan in Manish Malhotra. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Pink never goes out of style

For the morning celebrations, Khan went for something more subtle yet elegant. Picking out a pastel pink, floor-length anarkali by Anita Dongre featuring embroidery all-over it, the Veere Di Wedding actor looked exceptionally graceful.

With her hair tied in a bun matched with a pair of gold jhumkas, we love how the actor rounded off her look. But we wish she would have been a little more liberal with the make-up.

Kareena Kapoor Khan in Anita Dongre. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khan in Anita Dongre. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Kareena Kapoor Khan is seen with Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan is seen with Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

What do you think of Kareena’s sartorial choices? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

