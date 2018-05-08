Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja wedding celebrations: When Bollywood’s popular sister duos Karisma-Kareena and Janhvi-Khushi nailed ethnic fashion

The Kapoor sisters Karisma-Kareena and Janhvi-Khushi slay with their outfits at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding. (Source: manishmalhotra05, eshaamiin1,karanjohar/Instagram) The Kapoor sisters Karisma-Kareena and Janhvi-Khushi slay with their outfits at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding. (Source: manishmalhotra05, eshaamiin1,karanjohar/Instagram)

It is indeed a boon to have a fashionable sister, who can not only help you pick the best outfit but also give you some major styling goals. Bollywood too is clearly an example of sister duos nailing fashion together. Whether it is the older sibling duo Karisma-Kareena or the younger ones Janhvi-Khushi, all four not only turn heads when they step out, but also make quite a team.

Attending the much-awaited wedding of Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja, all four ladies made quite a statement with their beautiful pastel outfits. Karisma Kapoor stepped out looking absolutely stunning in a Sabyasachi lehenga and jewellery. Following the popular colour block style, the green blouse was matched with a flowy floral lehenga. A round of applause to celebrity stylist Eshaa Amiin who matched the actor’s ensemble with an elaborate choker necklace, maang tika and a bangle on each hand. With her hair tied in a bun along with soft make-up, this Kapoor sister sure left us wanting for more.

While the elder Kapoor picked a bright coloured outfit, Kareena went for something more subtle yet elegant for the wedding celebrations. Picking out a baby pink all-over embroidered floor-length anarkali by Anita Dongre, the Veere Di Wedding actor looked exceptionally graceful in her ensemble. With her hair tied in a bun matched with a pair of earrings, we love how she rounded off her look. But we wish she would have been a little more liberal with the make-up.

Going all out was late Sridevi’s elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor in an alluring pastel lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra. The pink embroidered ensemble was paired with a soft powder blue dupatta. The starlet picked a traditional choker and a maang tika to complement the outfit. Her braided hair adorned with flowers gave it a very summery vibe.

Meanwhile, younger sister Khushi Kapoor managed to give us some serious fashion goals in a beautiful lehenga by Manish Malhotra. Dressed in a lemon yellow mirror embellished lehenga, we love how the pink-blue and yellow-blue combinations merged beautifully. With her hair tied up in a bun, the polki necklace and a maang tikka rounded off her look.

Karisma-Kareena or Janhvi Khushi; which Kapoor sister duo do you think looked the best? Tell us in the comments’ section below.

