Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja wedding celebrations: A roundup of the best-dressed celebrities at the do

Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja’s big fat Indian wedding was a treat for fashion connoisseurs. The three main ceremonies saw the who’s who of Bollywood attending the event and it was only natural to expect them to arrive at their ethnic best. Well, this one has definitely been a fashionable summer wedding in all sense of the word. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Alia Bhatt, here’s a compilation of the best-dressed celebs.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The Jazbaa actor made for a stunning appearance as she opted for a Manish Malhotra anarkali, which featured heavy embellished work all over it. She teamed the full sleeves attire with a matching dupatta. Stylist Aastha Sharma further accessorised her outfit with a pair of statement earrings. A dewy sheen with thickly-lined eyes and her signature bold red lips rounded off her look.

Alia Bhatt

Bhatt was seen in a gorgeous chartreuse lehenga from Sabyasachi featuring floral gold embroidery on it. Looking truly elegant, she teamed the outfit with a matching sheer dupatta with golden borders. Styled by Ami Patel and Sanjay Kumar Dauhaliya, the duo accessorised her monotone ensemble with heavy jewellery that included a statement pearl beaded choker and maang tikka, also from Sabyasachi.

Alia Bhatt opted for a Sabyasachi ensemble. (Source: File Photo) Alia Bhatt opted for a Sabyasachi ensemble. (Source: File Photo)

Janhvi Kapoor

For the wedding, Janhvi looked beautiful in a pink lehenga-choli featuring silver embellishments all over it and a multi-coloured hemline. She teamed it with a powder blue dupatta and accessorised her outfit with a pink potli bag and a set of gold jewellery. A nude make-up palette with braided hair adorned with flowers gave a very summery vibe.

The Dhadak star also made for a pretty picture in an ivory sharara set during the mehendi ceremony. Golden floral embellishments adorned the flute sleeves of the outfit and golden sequins covered her wide-legged pants. Her hair was styled into beautiful waves and she chose to keep her make-up minimal, with just a hint of pink on her lips.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

For the reception party, Kareena Kapoor Khan donned a custom-made sequinned, embellished golden lehenga by Manish Malhotra. Stylist Tanya Ghavri chose to give accessories a complete miss and we think it’s a good choice. A nude make-up shade with well-defined eyes and hair styled in a soft wavy manner gave finishing touches to her look.

For the morning celebrations, Khan went for something more subtle yet elegant. Picking out a pastel pink, floor-length anarkali by Anita Dongre featuring embroidery all-over it, the Veere Di Wedding actor looked exceptionally graceful. With her hair tied in a bun matched with a pair of gold jhumkas, we love how the actor rounded off her look. But we wish she would have been a little more liberal with the make-up.

Kareena Kapoor in Anita Dongre. Kareena Kapoor in Anita Dongre.

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi opted for a gorgeous Manish Malhotra number for the reception. She was clad in a vibrant lehenga with embellished work on it and feather detail on the hem. A pair of diamond earrings with gold bangles were styled with her outfit. A dewy sheen with bold red lips and side-parted wavy hairdo completed her look.

Khushi’s traditional look for the wedding was an unconventional yet a pleasant burst of colours, as she opted for a royal blue lehenga, with intricate chikankari thread-work on the skirt and her dupatta a combo of blue and soft pink. Khushi’s hair was styled in a straight mop and she chose to accessorise her well-fitted outfit with just golden bangles on one hand, while holding a clutch in the other. The thread-works formed circles on the skirt that descended to a broad hemline of rich, intricate chikankari work.

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor stepped out looking absolutely stunning in a Sabyasachi lehenga and jewellery. Following the popular colour block style, the green blouse was matched with a flowy floral lehenga. A round of applause to celebrity stylist Eshaa Amiin who matched the actor’s ensemble with an elaborate choker, maang tika and a bangle on each hand. With her hair tied in a bun along with soft make-up, this Kapoor sister sure left us wanting for more.

Karan Johar

The director/producer known for his unapologetic, non-conforming fashion choices, was no different this time either. The filmmaker showed how men could look just as dapper in drapes as they can in clean cuts, in an ivory white Shantanu and Nikhil outfit. Styled by Nikita Jaisinghani, Johar wore the asymmetrical kurta with a pair of trendy black shoes. He proceeded to add an element of drama to the otherwise subtle tone of his outfit by accessorising with tassled brooches on his kurta.

Karan Johar in Shantanu and Nikhil. (Source: File Photo)

Kangana Ranaut

While most of the celebrities chose to go with embellished lehengas, Ranaut opted for a mauve Kanjeevaram sari by Gaurang Shah. The beautiful sari featured a huge golden border and delicate embroidery all over it. Styled by Ami Patel, she teamed it with a matching polka-dotted blouse. Accessorising her outfit with a ruby-encrusted choker and matching earrings, both from Amrapali Jewels, we think she looked truly elegant.

Jacqueline Fernandez

The Race 3 actor kept it classy in a bright pink lehenga from Anita Dongre featuring intricate embroidered detail all over it. A pair of statement earrings were accessorised with her outfit and minimal make-up with hair tied in a neat updo rounded off her look.

Jacqueline Fernandez in an Anita Dongre number. (Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Fernandez looked like a true Indian beauty as she picked an ivory Anamika Khanna lehenga for the mehendi ceremony. She teamed the fully-printed ensemble with a white dupatta. We also liked the way she styled her hair with a gajra.

Katrina Kaif

Kaif looked ethereal as ever in a red and beige lehenga from Manish Malhotra, teamed with a red semi-sheer dupatta. Keeping her accessories and make-up minimal, she went for a diamond choker and soft wavy hairdo.

