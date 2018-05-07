Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja mehendi celebrations: A look at what the couple and Bollywood celebs wore

Sonam Kapoor in an Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla outfit for her mehendi celebrations. Sonam Kapoor in an Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla outfit for her mehendi celebrations.

Ask any fashion enthusiast in the country if Sonam Kapoor’s style game is unparalleled in Bollywood and the answer will be an affirmative on most counts. Sure, the likes of Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra have managed to keep most of us on our toes with their drop-dead gorgeous looks, but no one does it like the bride-to-be, who is all set to marry her longtime beau Anand Ahuja in a private Sikh wedding ceremony on May 8.

Now, since she has enjoyed every form of superlative from the fashion watchdogs and connoiseurs alike for her near perfect sense of style, it is only natural to expect that the Bollywood celebs would arrive at their ethnic best for the mehendi function that is scheduled to start at 4pm on May 7. The theme being white, as mentioned in the invitation card, we are waiting with bated breath to see who will wear what. This one is sure going to be a fashionable summer wedding in all sense of the word.

After all, the bride is known to keep it classy and elegant. It’s no surprise that she has put her best foot forward, given it’s her pre-wedding celebrations and love for traditional wear.

The bride was seen in a beautiful Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla outfit with delicate gold work on the border of her lehenga and skirt that she paired with a heavily embroidered blouse. We like how she kept it purley traditional with a heavy gold choker, the all-time favourite jhumkas and a maang tika.

Other than the outfit, what worked out for the best is her make-up with heavily done smokey eyes, well-defined brows and a nude pink lip shade with touches of blush on her cheeks.

Let the fashion gala begin!